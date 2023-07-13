Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it is more and too much of the same. There is no thrill, entertainment or insight to be gleaned in watching the myriad ways people can die by their own hand. It’s just awful, and this is not a film that grapples with the trauma, she says, calling it "two hours of drudgery.” The film streams Friday on Netflix.