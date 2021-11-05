The following are today’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES — Ginny Mancini, a jazz singer in the heyday of the big-band era who became a generous benefactor to the concert halls of L.A. as well as the city’s small and often struggling music academies for children, has died at her home in Malibu.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the 80+ films showing both online and in-person at the Centre Film Festival centrefilm.org, more than 14 films celebrate first-time ever Pennsylvania premieres.
Joe Exotic, the imprisoned star of Netflix’s hit series “Tiger King,” says he’s been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
“Spencer” unfolds over three chilly days at Sandringham, a sprawling manor in the Norfolk countryside. It begins on Christmas Eve, but the mood is far from celebratory. Heavy-duty vehicles roll along in grim procession, every tire just barely avoiding a pheasant lying dead in the road. (Cons…
A red notice, as helpfully defined by “Red Notice,” is the highest level of arrest warrant issued by Interpol. You might think of this detail as a red herring, given how little it really factors into the movie’s cheerfully hectic heist-caper plot. The title color, however, does get quite a w…
After the “Rust” shooting, Dwayne Johnson won’t be messing with any real guns moving forward — at least not when he’s working.
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
‘Dr. Brain’ review: Thanks for the memories! Brain-hacking is the key to this South Korean Apple TV+ mystery
It’s a whodunit. It’s a medical procedural. It’s science fiction. It’s film noir! It’s a bloodstained rendition of the old song “Thanks for the Memory”!
There are very few Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that can be simply dismissed as bad or inessential. But that doesn't mean they all are home runs.
HARDCOVER FICTION
It's the end of the world and Tom Hanks is the one of the last human beings hanging on for dear life. Sure, why not, he's earned it. But the treacly, maudlin "Finch" is not the film humanity, or even Hanks, is going to want to be remembered by.
The casting, with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is brilliant, and the ending, in a top-down convertible, is sublime. So why is the rest of Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer" such a hollow exercise in high camp?
Jerry Springer, Bill Bellamy and Michael Rapaport tapped to fill in for Wendy Williams through November
The men are coming on to say “How you doing?”
Not a single thing of consequence happens in "Red Notice." It's a cat and mouse game where neither the cat nor the mouse seems to be much into the game, so they decide to kick their feet up and relax midway through rather than trying any harder than they need to. Why tire yourself out when t…
A new documentary series about the life and career of Lakers great Earvin "Magic" Johnson is headed to Apple TV+.
Dexter Morgan wants a do-over. You can't blame him. Even die-hard fans despised the supposed end of his adventures in 2013, especially that parting shot in which we learned that TV's most ethical serial killer had ended up as a lumberjack.
You can tell “Eternals” is going to be epic right from the opening crawl line: “In the beginning...” That's right, the film actually swipes language from the Book of Genesis. The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got biblical.
‘Finch’ review: Tom Hanks battles the elements alone. Didn’t he do this in ‘Cast Away’? Yes, but this time it’s the apocalypse!
A surprisingly upbeat apocalyptic tale, “Finch” stars Tom Hanks in the title role as a man who, sensing his days are numbered, builds an android to look after his dog. Judging by the barren landscape empty of life (human or otherwise) and his own wheezing and coughing, Finch’s last breath pr…
The accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin during filming of the western “Rush” was the latest among a series of fatal injuries that have dogged the industry for years.