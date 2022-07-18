The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
An attorney for Ricky Martin has denied domestic violence allegations leveled by his 21-year-old nephew.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- AP
-
Officials say millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen from an armored truck last week in Southern California. Brink's says one of its trucks was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles. The director of the traveling International Gem and Jewelry Show says the merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit near San Francisco. It was going to an event near LA. The jewelry show official says 18 victims are reporting more than $100 million in losses. Brink's says it was less than $10 million.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Marvel’s latest “Thor” film continued its heroics at the box office, adding $46 million in North America over the weekend to lead all movies.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nevada clerk records say Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license. Clark County records posted Sunday showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. A marriage license is not proof of marriage. Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages. In April, Lopez made their engagement public in a video posted to her fans showing off a green engagement ring.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- By JOLENE LATIMER - Associated Press
-
Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark. The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer. The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play in the game on the field. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Oh baby, baby.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
-
It’s gonna be a long, long time until we see another songwriter and performer like Elton John. Wrapping up a 50-plus year career with a farewell tour, the British pianist and vocalist has created some of the most memorable and enduring music in the history of pop-rock, songs burned into the collective DNA of humanity. On Friday, he resumed his global farewell tour in Philadelphia with a shout-out to the hometown crowd on “Philadelphia Freedom.” He still has 100 shows to go through 2023, but the North American tour ends in November in Los Angeles.
- Associated Press
-
Authorities have arrested rapper Kodak Black in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. The rapper's legal name is Bill Kapri. He was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale after an arrest by the Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 25-year-old artist was pulled over because he was driving an SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit. Troopers detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash.
- By FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
-
Soprano Angel Blue says she won't perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used in the staging of another work this summer. The U.S. singer posted a note on Instagram saying she will be bowing out of “La Traviata” at Verona's Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another Verdi opera, “Aida,” using blackface. She blasted such use of “archaic” theatrical practices as “offensive, humiliating, and outright racist.” A theater spokeswoman on Saturday said the soprano was still on the billing to sing at the arena because it hopes she'll meet with theater officials. It said it had no intentions “whatsoever to offend” sensibilities.
- AP
-
The head of a major art show in Germany has resigned after an exhibit featuring antisemitic elements prompted an outcry at the event’s opening last month. The board of the documenta fifteen show in Kassel said Saturday that Sabine Schormann was leaving her post as chief executive by mutual agreement. It also expressed regret about what it described as “unambiguously antisemitic motifs” visible in one of the works shown at the opening weekend. The exhibit was taken down within days after widespread criticism from Jewish groups and German and Israeli officials. The art collective responsible for it has apologized. The documenta’s board called for a swift investigation into the incident.