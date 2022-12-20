‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ review: A nonfiction gem about photographer and activist Nan Goldin
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
When director Laura Poitras’ documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” snagged the top prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival, in a field of qualifying titles including “Tár” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” accusations of contrarian virtue-signaling were flung hither and yon, in som…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The latest (and last?) entry in a popular horror franchise tops the DVD releases for the week of Dec. 27.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Until last month, I had never seen an episode of "Room 222." That may not seem like a major omission.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Madelyn Cline has no idea how she became a Netflix star.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At a sceney hotel in the Meatpacking District, Capt. Lee Rosbach glances disapprovingly at the waiter, who sports a severe undercut.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There is a new cable news ratings champion.
- Brian Contreras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Scott Mann had a problem: too many f-bombs.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC Signature has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit from the California Civil Rights Department that alleged sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the CBS police drama "Criminal Minds," one of TV's longest-running series.
- Craig Marks - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Terry Hall, frontman for the English ska-punk band the Specials, has died. He was 63.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A controversial column that British TV host Jeremy Clarkson wrote for the Sun has been taken down following mounting criticism and after the polarizing star issued an apology on Twitter.
- AP
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of 1 count of rape at Los Angeles trial in latest #MeToo reckoning.
- The Associated Press
A federal bankruptcy judge is allowing cases to move forward regarding the nearly $1.5 billion that Infowars host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook families. Judge Christopher Lopez on Monday approved an order that attorneys for Jones, his media company and the Sandy Hook families agreed to. The order prevents the families from pursuing collection efforts yet against Jones. Lopez also delayed taking up a motion by Jones to require Infowars' parent company to fully honor his $1.3 million contracted salary. Jones was ordered to pay damages to the families over his conspiracy theories about the 2012 school massacre.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Merry Christmas, Livies!
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you haven't seen " Avatar: The Way of Water " yet, a social media campaign led by Native Americans hopes it'll stay that way.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Jurors have reached a verdict at the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein and lawyers for both sides are headed to the courtroom, where the verdict will be read later Monday. Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks. After a monthlong trial, they had to make decisions on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts against the 70-year-old former movie mogul. Weinstein pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex. He still has more than 20 years left on his New York prison sentence after a rape and sexual assault conviction there in 2020.
Career burglar caught inside Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home stealing presents under Christmas tree
- Rocco Parascandola - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A career burglar broke into actor Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side home early Monday morning and tried to steal gifts from under the Christmas tree, police said.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Veteran investigative journalist Drew Griffin has died after a long battle with cancer, his employer, CNN, confirmed Monday. He was 60.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rihanna's infant son has made his debut ... on TikTok.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
I’m of two minds about “The Whale.” I don’t like it; that’s one mind. Yet I love what it has done for its star, Brendan Fraser, a highly likely Oscar nominee come early 2023 and — as he has been since the early 1990s — a wonderful actor.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kate Winslet is so over the capital-D Discourse surrounding the infamous floating-door scene from "Titanic."
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Naomi Ackie, who plays Whitney Houston in the new biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” is the first to admit she is not a doppelganger for the pop star. In fact, she’ll go so far as to say she doesn’t look like her at all. But the people who really knew Houston, her family and record producer Clive Davis among them, were all convinced that the rising British actor was right for the film, a celebration of the singer's short life, troubles and all, that opens in theaters nationwide Friday. “It’s a study on the essence of Whitney and not the image of Whitney,” Ackie said. “