- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists are used to being wary about odd pranksters pulling April Fool's Day hoaxes at this time of year. Few expect it from a multi-billion dollar corporation.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The trajectory of the conservative network Newsmax is a clear example of how statistics can tell different stories, depending on how you look at them.
WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A motorist was talking on her cellphone to her future wife when powerful winds blew a tree limb onto her car and killed her, authorities said.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Historians estimate that 1 in 4 American cowboys were Black but you would be hard pressed to find a movie genre whiter than the Western. “Concrete Cowboy,” an urban Western about African American riders in Philadelphia starring Idris Elba, is about an often unseen — and persi…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Lovecraft Country,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are among the series featured in a virtual edition of the Paley Center’s annual festival celebrating TV programs and their makers.
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
Global music sensation BTS is speaking out against anti-Asian discrimination.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
NEW YORK (AP) — Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show were arrested Tuesday on federal fraud charges alleging that they used a business to cheat hundreds of people nationwide over a 10-year period in a telemarketing scheme.
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While speaking on the killing of George Floyd and the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder and manslaughter, CNN anchor Don Lemon kept time for nine minutes and 29 seconds.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ariana Grande is the newest pop star to take a seat on NBC's singing competition "The Voice."
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Seth Rogen is clarifying his amplification of an old rumor about Emma Watson "storming off the set" of his 2013 apocalyptic dark comedy "This Is the End."
NEW YORK (AP) — Hockey great Mark Messier wants fans to know he had a lot of help on his path to the NHL Hall of Fame.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Voice" is switching their positions for Ariana Grande: the pop star is taking her seat in the coach's chair later this year.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Is there any living actor better at the disdainful eye roll than Michelle Pfeiffer? Her latest turn in “ French Exit ” should end all debate on the matter. The film itself is a bit of an odd duckling. It’s arch, cold and self-consciously contrived, works more often than it doesn’t. Pfeiffer …
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kayleigh McEnany, who served 10 months as press secretary for the Trump White House, has landed a co-host seat on the Fox News daytime program "Outnumbered."
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Winter is coming to the Great White Way.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump could face questioning under oath about a former “Apprentice” contestant's sexual assault allegations against him, following a ruling from New York's highest court Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The award-winning series of graphic novels about congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death.
- By The Associated Press
- By The Associated Press
