This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs Saturday night on HBO. The telecast comes two weeks after the recording of the induction of Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Eminem, Dolly Parton and many others at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Memorable moments included Judas Priest making metalheads of almost everyone in the room as they brought former members back for a set of songs. John Mellencamp spoke out against antisemitism in a rousing speech inducting lawyer Allen Grubman. Duran Duran began the night's performances with a technical glitch that forced them to start over on their 1982 hit “Girls on Film.”
An early 20th century weekly comic strip created by Winsor McCay about Little Nemo’s dream world and adventures provides the very loose inspiration for Netflix’s latest big budget spectacle, “Slumberland.” Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Slumberland” is not a terrible movie and it may very well spark your imagination or tug at your heartstrings. But, Bahr says, it also could have been so much more had it not gotten so bogged down in its own superfluous flash, which, by the end, just feels exhausting. Rated PG, Slumberland is on Netflix Friday.
PBS says that Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz will replace Judy Woodruff on the public broadcaster's nightly “NewsHour” show. Woodruff is stepping down from anchoring at the end of the year. Nawaz has been a ‘NewsHour’ reporter since 2018 and is Woodruff's primary substitute. Bennett has anchored the show's weekend version since jumping over from NBC News earlier this year. PBS portrays it as a generational change at the buttoned-up newscast, which is seeking new viewers on various social media platforms. The 75-year-old Woodruff is not retiring. She's embarking on a two-year reporting project to explore the causes of and potential solutions for America's divisions.
For the film buff in your life, there are plenty of gift options that go beyond a ticket to the movies. Those in Los Angeles, or planning a trip to Hollywood, might enjoy a ticket to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to check out Bruce the shark from “Jaws." Or maybe a festival pass for the TCM Classic Film Festival in April. There's also an illustrated coffee-table book about the best moments in Oscars fashion, a subscription to one of the best film podcasts out there, a new LP of the music of “The Godfather” trilogy and a 4K UHD of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The holiday season tends to bring a rush of Serious Movies — prestige projects with Academy Awards buzz all over them — sprinkled with a handful of just-for-fun romps. 2022 is no exception, and those venturing out to the multiplexes this season will find everything from a Steven Spielberg or…
If it seems as if Tanya Tucker has been around forever, she has — by popular music standards, anyway. But after 22 studio albums in about 25 years through 1997, she released just one in 2002, another in 2009, then not another for 10 years. That's when Brandi Carlile stepped in.
After 12 years, 11 seasons, and 177 episodes, “The Walking Dead” comes to its end on Sunday.
Ranking the Marvel 50: The bad, the good, ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the movie for people who think they hate superhero movies
What we have here is a ranking of every single TV show and movie that’s a part of the 14-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will continue long enough to bury you and me. I’m doing this because it’s an online rite of passage to rank Marvel. Also, because I’m correct. What follows is th…
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 7:
MIAMI — Writer Jonathan Escoffery left Miami 11 years ago, but the city, as it often does, lingers in his memory. Partly because he still has family in town. Partly because his feelings about growing up as the son of Jamaican immigrants in Cutler Ridge, now Cutler Bay, are complicated.
NONFICTION: A breezy, entertaining look at the similarities between two artistic greats, a 19th-century Brit and a 20th-century Minnesotan.
NONFICTION: A fascinating biography of the prize-winning Australian author of "The Great Fire."
FICTION: A brilliant multilayered novel about a woman who plays a dangerous game with a psychotherapist in 1960s London.
NONFICTION: A vivid and varied collection of short essays and poems by notable Black writers.
“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban use of puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for people under age 18. Schneider calls it “misguided legislation” in a statement shared by the advocacy group Equality Ohio. One of the bill's sponsors, GOP Rep. Gary Click, says it's about making sure children are at the age “best able to provide informed consent” for such procedures.
LOS ANGELES — Rolling Loud's 2023 return to L.A. will include one long-absent, controversial headliner: Travis Scott.
A defense lawyer for actor Danny Masterson says a jury should acquit him because testimony by his accusers was riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions. Attorney Phillip Cohen said Tuesday during closing arguments in Los Angeles Superior Court that prosecutors failed to prove the former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show” was guilty of three counts of rape. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller says that if the statements by the women were all consistent then it would have indicated they were scripted. Mueller says the victims put themselves through painful interrogations about their trauma and had no motive to lie.
Kevin Costner can comfortably boast of being television's biggest star right now. His ‘Yellowstone’ returned for a fifth season on Sunday, and even though it was on a cable network, it was the most-watched episode of scripted television on TV this fall. The Paramount network Western reached 12.1 million viewers, when you count in simultaneous showings on other Viacom-owned cable networks. One expert called it the most appointment-friendly shows on television right now, in part because it appeals particularly to an older audience comfortable with watching television in a traditional way. It also proves the enduring popularity of the Western.
LOS ANGELES — Ticketmaster has delayed the presale window for Taylor Swift's Los Angeles concerts at SoFi Stadium due to a "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets.
After weeks of public silence, rappers Quavo and Offset paid tribute to their Migos band mate Takeoff, who was killed Nov.1 in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley.
Candace Cameron Bure wants to spotlight ‘traditional marriage’ in Christmas movies after Hallmark exit
Frequent Christmas special star Candace Cameron Bure cited “traditional marriage” and Christian values as reasons for jumping ship from the Hallmark Channel to join the Great American Family network.
TAMPA, Fla. — Within just 24 hours of debuting on Netflix, “Selling Tampa” was the No. 1 television show in the country. The “Selling Sunset” spinoff made headlines for highlighting the success (and sometimes, drama) of Allure Realty, an all-female, all-Black real estate firm set in Tampa Bay.