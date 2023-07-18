Marmaduke

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff
Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Solidarity and stamina are themes on picket lines in New York and Los Angeles as striking actors and writers are bracing for a long standoff with studios. Writers who have been on strike since May and actors who are only on their second day Monday emphasized that they are energized by picketing together. Kevin Bacon was on the picket line in New York and said he was there to support the members of his union who have to struggle to get by. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's press briefing that the president believes all workers, including writers and actors, deserve fair pay.

Several top editors at Penguin Random House accept buyout offers

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Some of publishing’s most celebrated and enduring editors are leaving their posts at Penguin Random House after accepting buyout packages. The publishing company says Monday that editors of Nobel laureates Alice Munro and Elie Wiesel, as well as authors Anne Rice and Lorrie Moore, are stepping down. Editors Vicky Wilson, Jonathan Segal and Ann Close have worked for decades at the Penguin Random House imprint Alfred A. Knopf, one of the industry’s premier publishing houses. Others leaving include Knopf's Managing Editor Kathy Hourigan, who joined the company in 1963, and Andy Hughes, the imprint’s longtime manager of production and design.

Book Review: Colson Whitehead pens entertaining, uneven sequel to 2021 bestseller 'Harlem Shuffle'
Book Review: Colson Whitehead pens entertaining, uneven sequel to 2021 bestseller 'Harlem Shuffle'

  • By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press

Colson Whitehead is back with a sequel to his 2021 bestseller “Harlem Shuffle.” That irresistible novel, set in the 1960s, introduced Ray Carney, a Harlem furniture dealer with a “slightly bent” side. The new book, “Crook Manifesto,” chronicles Carney’s life and times in the 1970s. After four years on the straight and narrow, Carney turns to a seriously corrupt cop to help him get tickets to a Jackson 5 concert for his daughter — and all hell breaks loose. AP reviewer Ann Levin says Whitehead reprises his mix of noir fiction and social history with entertaining but uneven results.

Book Review: Debut 'Do Tell' drags you into Old Hollywood's underbelly in a noir-like novel
Book Review: Debut 'Do Tell' drags you into Old Hollywood's underbelly in a noir-like novel

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

Edie O’Dare was there that night in 1939 when Sophie Melrose, newcomer at FWM studios, was sexually assaulted by Freddy Clarke, famous for playing dashing heroes. Edie wants to be hardened and unattached, Sophie grabs ahold of her heart from the first interaction they have together. Edie’s acting contract is almost up, and Sophie’s court case propels her into a new career as a gossip columnist. But some stories may be beyond her control. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says author Lindsay Lynch creates a noir-like tale of Hollywood's underbelly in her debut novel “Do Tell,” released this month from Doubleday.

Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy

  • By The Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. A rep for the “Parent Trap” star tells The Associated Press Monday that Lohan's son with husband Bader Shammas is healthy and the family is over the moon in love. The baby's name is Luai. It means “shield” and “protector” in Arabic. Page Six reports Lohan gave birth in Dubai, where she lives with her financier husband. The two married last year. The “Freaky Friday” actor was once regular tabloid fodder but has since kept a lower profile. She recently returned to acting. Lohan starred in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year.

Music Review: Greta Van Fleet soars on new album, "Starcatcher"
Music Review: Greta Van Fleet soars on new album, "Starcatcher"

  • By RON HARRIS - Associated Press

Rockers Greta Van Fleet third studio album “Starcatcher,” is out Friday, July 21, and the band’s natural affinity to the hard rock sounds of the ’70s is on full display. The band looked to get back to the raw roots of their beginnings and found them through a vision of fantasy meets reality. The Associated Press' Ron Harris says the songs are alive with energy, powerfully delivered led by Josh Kiszka’s soaring vocals.

Maine timeline would allow online, mobile sports wagering to begin in November

  • AP

Temporary licenses for sports betting in Maine could be issued by November, allowing mobile and online wagering to launch. Officials said Monday that the Maine Gambling Control Unit has submitted proposed rules governing sports betting to the attorney general’s office for review, and officials will be poised to act after anticipated adoption in November. Mobile and online wagering is expected to account for 85% of the sports betting market in Maine. That would provide a conduit for revenue for Native American tribes who were given control of the online sports betting market in Maine.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs aspires to create new Black Wall Street through online marketplace Empower Global
Sean 'Diddy' Combs aspires to create new Black Wall Street through online marketplace Empower Global

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Sean “Diddy” Combs is spearheading a new online marketplace called Empower Global that will specifically feature Black-owned businesses. Combs says he’s not looking for financial benefit after he invested $20 million into Empower Global, which launched last week. Consumers can shop on the curated marketplace for Black-owned brands in beauty, fashion, art and lifestyles. The platform was designed and created by two Black-owned companies, TechSparq and ChatDesk. Diddy says he's passionate about building substantial wealth in his community like the Greenwood community, the thriving Black-owned business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was decimated in a two-day attack by a white mob in 1921.

Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra turns 10, training over 1,200 for music careers
Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra turns 10, training over 1,200 for music careers

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Carnegie Hall’s initiative to train the next generation turned 10 this year. Teen musicians from the National Youth Orchestra of the USA will play eight concerts through July 28, one of three ensembles established by the hall. Conductor Andrew Davis and violinist Gil Shaham are working with the orchestra this summer. Musicians are 16-19 and alumni have gained posts with the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra. NYO2, the sister orchestra for ages 14-17, was founded in 2016. A third group, NYO Jazz for ages 16-19, began in 2018.

Microsoft and UK regulators want more time to work on $69 billion Activision deal
Microsoft and UK regulators want more time to work on $69 billion Activision deal

  • AP

Microsoft and British regulators sought more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard. Lawyers for Microsoft and the Competition and Markets Authority on Monday tried to persuade a judge to delay an hearing planned after the CMA rejected the deal and Microsoft appealed. The regulator later gave Microsoft more time to make its case for the blockbuster deal to go through. The merger has already won approval in the European Union and a slew of countries but has faced opposition from antitrust regulators in Britain and the United States.