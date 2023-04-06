- By DANIEL POLITI - Associated Press
-
Rights to the works of the late Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges have fallen into limbo because his widow did not leave a will. The revelation this week surprised the country’s literary circles, because Borges’ wife, Maria Kodama, devoted much of her life to fiercely protecting his legacy. She set up a foundation under the writer’s name, but did not detail plans for what should happen after she died. Lawyer Fernando Soto was the longtime lawyer for Kodama, but says he was surprised she hadn't arranged for a will. Kodama died March 26 at age 86. Borges died in 1986 with his only heir as Kodama, a translator and writer whom he had married earlier that year. They never had children. Five of Kodama’s nephews have now gone to court to declare themselves her heirs
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Steven Tyler has denied claims that he sexually assaulted a teen he met in 1973 three months after the alleged victim filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Twitter labeled National Public Radio as “state-affiliated media,” a move that some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization. NPR President John Lansing called it “unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way.” It was unclear what prompted the move. Twitter owner Elon Musk quoted Twitter's help center as defining state-affiliated media as organizations where the state exercises editorial control, saying it “seems accurate” as a description of NPR. But until it was suddenly erased, that same Twitter policy specifically said NPR did not fit that description. The literary organization PEN America said the move could undermine confidence in the media.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the next step in their relationship: starring in a new special for Hulu.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the next step in their relationship: starring in a new special for Hulu.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It’s about that time of year for MTV to celebrate the best of film and television.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alex still won’t be ignored. Aside from that, some things have changed since the 1987 film “Fatal Attraction” first struck the fear of retribution into every cheating hubby’s um, heart.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The Jonas Brothers hope to hit a home run at Yankee Stadium.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Avengers” actor Jeremy Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family after being critically injured in a Jan. 1 snowplow accident, he revealed in a new interview.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chris Pratt was feeling something other than the Holy Spirit when he met Katherine Schwarzenegger in church.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Michelle Williams plays a sculptor whose hot water heater has irritatingly busted in the languid “Showing Up.” That’s about it, plot-wise. Talk about nobody showing up. Director Kelly Reichardt, who penned the film with her regular screenwriter, Jonathan Raymond, has created a tiresome bubble inside a bubble, focusing their lens on a group of low-level artists in Portland, Oregon. Reichardt has built a reputation for carefully observed, granular vistas of people struggling through life, but here is a heroine who can’t win us over. Lizzy lovingly gazes at her own work, though where her impulses come from is never explored. The film opens Friday.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Thomas Bangalter, formerly one-half of electronic music duo Daft Punk, said this week that his fear of artificial intelligence was a factor in why the group split in 2021.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Video game content is coming of age.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Ben Affleck's new movie “Air," about the origins of the Air Jordan Nike sneaker and how Michael Jordan chose the company to align with over the more popular Adidas and Converse, is not really about Jordan. Written by Alex Convery, it's about the executives, played by Matt Damon, Affleck, Jason Bateman and Chris Tucker, who signed the rookie against all odds. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Air” is a solid, smart and slyly subversive film feature great performances from charismatic stars that also suffers from a lack of stakes. Rated R, “Air” is in theaters now.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The 'Shrek'-naissance is upon us.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
In both good and bad ways, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is exactly what you'd expect.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. What is the difference between OLED, QLED and ULED TVs?
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It all began at a stoplight in Hollywood a few years ago.
Mario's 'dad' Shigeru Miyamoto on 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and watching his creation grow beyond him
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — For nearly four decades, a plump plumber in red overalls named Mario has been a universal mascot for video games.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
A loving spoof of midcentury musicals, from “Brigadoon” to “Oklahoma!” to “Carousel,” the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” returns for a second season with its modern-day couple, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, stumbling into an entirely different musical twilight zone: A plac…
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — This year, promoters of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival are bringing the fans that couldn’t attend the event in-person the most extensive livestreaming coverage it’s ever offered.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 27:
- Peter Dobrin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Apple's new classical music service, which launched March 28, has more than 5 million recordings and some serious shortcomings. You can't download directly, only stream; it's supposed to synchronize with your existing Apple Music library, and doesn't (at least, mine didn't); i…
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
In “Paint,” Owen Wilson plays Carl Nargle, the host of a painting show on Vermont public television, who despite his lack of artistic talent is something of a superstar.