Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

"Barbie" has legs: Greta Gerwig's film tops the box office again and surpasses $500 million
Ap
AP

"Barbie" has legs: Greta Gerwig's film tops the box office again and surpasses $500 million

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

“Barbie” is cruising atop the box office. Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally, a record for a female director. Director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot. The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.

Ap
AP

Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl

  • By NINIEK KARMINI - Associated Press

The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming Malaysia pageant after contestants lodged complaints with police accusing local organizers of sexual harassment. The New York-based organization said in a statement late Saturday it has decided to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella. Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant recently filed complaints with police saying local organizers asked them to strip to their underwear for “body checks” for scars or cellulite, in a room with about two dozen people, including men. Five of the contestants say they were then photographed topless.

NFL great Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham and meets some of the locals in a pub before match
Sports
AP

NFL great Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham and meets some of the locals in a pub before match

  • AP

NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew’s stadium, before Birmingham’s game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship. Brady earlier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium where he was pictured meeting mascots and signing jerseys.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: