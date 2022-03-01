‘The Batman’ review: I thought I’d had it with this guy. And then along came the first good ‘Batman’ since ‘The Dark Knight’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Just when you’ve had it with Gotham City, caped crusaders and the whole murked-up franchise, along comes a good Batman movie — easily the best since “The Dark Knight” 14 years and an entire film industry ago.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rock musician Dee Snider, whose grandfather was Ukrainian, proudly supports the people of Ukraine co-opting Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" as a protest anthem during the Russian invasion.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Colton Underwood won’t be “The Bachelor” much longer: Less than a year after coming out as gay, the former star of the ABC dating show is engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.
- By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press
“Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004 to 2021,” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday)
- Portland Press Herald
SACO, Maine (AP) — A local organization has won a grant to erect a proposed statue of a Native American leader, his wife and his son, who drowned as an infant when English settlers overturned their boat, according to a contemporary account.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Samuel L. Jackson, who has starred in six Quentin Tarantino films that repeatedly use the N-word, has weighed in on podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent controversy involving the racial epithet.
- Peter Dobrin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Planners behind the drive to erect a sculpture of Marian Anderson in her hometown are casting about for potential artists and, for the first time, have outlined a detailed timeline for completion of the project.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The U.S. of A isn’t the only country whose political leaders have graced movie and television screens.
- Rod Stafford Hagwood - South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Marquee names Alan Cumming and Oliver Stone will bring Tinseltown shine to the Palm Beach Book Festival on March 12.
- By The Associated Press
The Verbier Festival says conductor Valery Gergiev resigned as music director at its request.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s a sweet deal for Neil Diamond.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Unrelentingly and unnecessarily bleak, "The Batman" is the darkest, heaviest big screen Batman yet, the result of years of fan demand that the Dark Knight's brooding match the weight of our world.
- Christi Carrasa - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — “Dopesick” star Michael Keaton’s big win Sunday at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards was followed by applause, and then crickets, after the performer was nowhere to be found.
- Christa Lawler - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Durant watched the Academy Award nominations in early February at his family's home in Duluth. He was in front of several screens, one of which was pointed at him.
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — “Better Things” showrunner Pamela Adlon always has a specific vision and message in her work. So when it came to filming the comedy's fifth season there were certain non-negotiables, and one was that Celia Imrie — who plays Adlon’s cheeky mother, Phil — had to be a part of it.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Imagine, if you will, the pitch meeting for “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Caped Crusader franchise starring Robert Pattinson. “Like ‘Joker,’” says someone at a conference table, “but more depressing.” Someone else pipes up, “We could save money on lighting by just, you know, not l…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Succession” star Brian Cox received a standing ovation at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as he spoke about censorship in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When the title character first sheds his cape and cowl in “The Batman,” a moody, methodical and, finally, disappointing return to Gotham City, your initial glimpse of Bruce Wayne might come as a mild shock. Not because of the fine actor playing him — it’s Robert Pattinson, as if you didn’t k…
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN - Associated Press
“The Heights,” by Louise Candlish (Atria)
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Discovery Inc. made it official Monday that veteran news and late night producer Chris Licht will take over the reins of CNN in May.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Batman, never a day person, is plunged into perpetual night in Matt Reeves’ nocturnal, nihilist, neo-noir take on the Caped Crusader.