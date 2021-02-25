The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emilio Estevez said “The Mighty Ducks” TV series wooed him out of the director’s chair and back into acting, but only because it was a worthy successor to the 1990s movie franchise.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Better Call Saul,” the prequel spinoff to the hugely successful series “Breaking Bad,” will begin production in New Mexico on its sixth and final season beginning in March.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When “WandaVision” wraps its initial run next month on the Disney+ streaming service, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will make her next appearance in the big-screen “Doctor Strange” sequel.
Paramount Pictures is joining other major Hollywood studios in slashing the traditional 90-day theatrical window. ViacomCBS on Wednesday announced that some of the studio’s films, including “Mission: Impossible 7” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” will go to its fledgling streaming service, Param…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Armando Rubio, a Spanish-language broadcaster in Oklahoma, died from COVID-19 complications at 73.
It’s been more than three years since the #MeToo movement launched a culture-shifting conversation about sexual violence. But Tarana Burke, the activist who gave the movement its name, says concrete change has been incremental at best — and especially for Black survivors.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is replacing Robert Lepage's controversial production of Wagner's Ring Cycle with a new staging by British director Richard Jones.
NEW YORK (AP) — Katharine McPhee and David Foster may want to channel their musical talents into lullabies.
"Spider-Man" stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon spun a web of lies this week while teasing the title of their next Marvel film — which was finally announced for real Wednesday.
Martha Stewart has mixed feeling feelings about the #MeToo movement.
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News is launching a streaming version of “60 Minutes” on the new Paramount Plus service, hoping to expose the durable brand to a younger and more diverse audience.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden offers comforting advice to Kelly Clarkson, telling the singer and talk-show host as she goes through a divorce that things happen for the best and that life will eventually “look better.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation has helped support the completion of an emergency relief center in the Commonwealth.
“Speak, Okinawa,” by Elizabeth Miki Brina (Knopf)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Feb. 15:
Rick Holmstrom, "See That Light” (LuEllie Records)
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney is finally ready to write his memoirs, and will use music — and a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet — to help guide him.
NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty-five years ago, stage actors Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega had been cast in a new, edgy musical downtown and wondered if anyone would remember it.
This week in new streaming family-friendly releases:
Inspired by writer/director Lee Isaac Chung's childhood as the son of South Korean immigrants in rural Arkansas, "Minari" is a gentle story of a family's unexpectedly rich harvest. At its center is an enchanting performance by a child actor: little Alan Kim, who plays 7-year-old David Yi wit…
Horror films often offer catharsis, but rarely are they also as deeply sorrowful as Keith Thomas’ “The Vigil,” a horror film based in Jewish faith and culture. Dave Davis stars as Yakov, a young man in Brooklyn struggling to establish a secular life, having left the Orthodox Jewish community…