Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

+2
'Trauma as his shield': Cuomo's apology, defense criticized
Entertainment
AP

'Trauma as his shield': Cuomo's apology, defense criticized

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK and MALLIKA SEN Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — He said his actions had been misconstrued, his words misunderstood. He said it was cultural: He hugs, he kisses, he says “Ciao, bella.” He said it was generational: Sometimes he lapses into “honey” or “sweetheart” or tells bad jokes.