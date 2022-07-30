Marmaduke

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

New documentary depicts Ironton's struggles after Ida

  • By JABEZ BERNIARD, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

IRONTON, La. (AP) — Located on the West Bank of the Mississippi River, Ironton has a history marred by racial segregation and economic injustice.

Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign

  • By MARC LEVY - Associated Press

In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren't playing out on the campaign trail. They’re on social media. In one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman is trying to get his Republican rival enshrined in New Jersey's Hall of Fame. It's a nod to Dr. Mehmet Oz moving from New Jersey to run. Fetterman also has New Jersey icons recording videos telling Oz to come home. The stunts are cheap and potentially potent ways for Fetterman to define Oz. Republicans acknowledge that Fetterman’s social-media game is top-notch. But they say many voters don’t see the material and it's missing issues like inflation that voters consider when casting ballots.

Court case for Prince's estate finally closes

  • Brooks Johnson - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — More than six years after Prince Rogers Nelson unexpectedly died and left no will, the court case surrounding the music legend's estate has come to an end.

Review: Beyoncé escapes to dance world in "Renaissance"

  • By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press

Beyoncé has been reborn again; this time it’s on a shimmering dance floor. In her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” she has subverted the public’s perception of her hitmaking history. Six years since her Grammy award-winning “Lemonade,” people expect Beyoncé to consistently deliver. But she does not allow herself to be pigeonholed in her consistency, perfectionism and pop/R&B genre. She croons confidently in “Cozy,” that she is “comfortable in my skin. Cozy with who I am,” and it shows in this hourlong 16-track album.

New this week: 'The Sandman,' 'My Life as a Rolling Stone'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Calvin Harris and a host of his musical friends, the four-part docuseries “My Life as a Rolling Stone” which takes an individual approach to each iconic band member, and Ron Howard tackles the riveting story of the 2018 rescue of a boys’ soccer team from inside a watery cave in the film “Thirteen Lives.” And straight out of San Diego’s Comic-Con, here comes “The Sandman.” Neil Gaiman, who wrote the acclaimed series of graphic novels, developed and is executive producer for the 10-episode series debuting Aug. 5 on Netflix starring Tom Sturridge.

'Amber Brown' springs to TV under Bonnie Hunt's sure hand

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Bonnie Hunt is bringing a popular children's book character to TV. Hunt is the writer and director of the new comedy series “Amber Brown,” based on the mop-topped character created by author Paula Danziger. There are some differences between the character on the page and in the show. As played by Carsyn Rose, Amber is older and about to start middle school. She's also a budding artist. Race isn’t a theme in the series, but unlike in the book, Amber's family is multiethnic. Michael Yo, and Sarah Drew co-star as Amber's divorced parents. The 10-episode Apple TV+ series debuts Friday on the streaming service.