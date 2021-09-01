Marmaduke

UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

  • AP

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s media regulator on Wednesday cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints, the largest number ever received by the watchdog agency.

Entertainment
AP

How 'WandaVision' tailored its episodes to the 5 stages of grief

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It’s about a witch and an android living in sitcom suburbia. It’s also about the extremes to which the mind can go to cope with devastating grief. And it’s a testament to the strength of “WandaVision’s” themes and storytelling that the series earned 23 Emmy nominations, including three for w…

Entertainment
AP

Emmys 2021 limited series predictions: 'Mare of Easttown' looks primed for big wins

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After spending the last few months bemoaning how overcrowded the limited series categories are and how the Television Academy needs to expand the number of nominees and how choosing between all these worthy shows and actors is pretty much impossible, could it be that one series might end up …

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Three Rooms,' by Jo Hamya

  • Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A simple desire to call a space her own creates conflict in the life of a woman in modern London.

Entertainment
AP

Don't Miss: 'Go West, Young Man,' by B.J. Hollars

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

"Go West, Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on the Oregon Trail" by B.J. Hollars; Bison Books (264 pages, $19.95 paperback)

Entertainment
AP

Redbox's Top 10 DVD rentals

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 23:

Entertainment
AP

Ready for a new true-crime doc to watch? Here are 6 you shouldn't miss

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TV critic Lorraine Ali is one of the biggest true-crime buffs on the Los Angeles Times TV team, having covered everything from Netflix's "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" to HBO's "I'll Be Gone in the Dark." And nothing marks the change of the seasons like coming in from the su…

State
AP

Bluegrass museum develops new show about musicians

  • AP

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A new television show developed by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in western Kentucky is scheduled to be distributed by a cable channel later this year, officials said.

+3
Top Hong Kong singer loses concert venue amid crackdown
World
AP

Top Hong Kong singer loses concert venue amid crackdown

  • AP

HONG KONG (AP) — A popular Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist will not be allowed to perform at one of the city’s top theaters later this month, stoking concerns that the Chinese authorities' crackdown on dissent is reaching into the entertainment and cultural scene.

+3
Lawyer: Britney Spears 'will not be extorted' by father
National
AP

Lawyer: Britney Spears 'will not be extorted' by father

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, a move they liken to extortion in a court filing Tuesday.