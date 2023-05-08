- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — How can it be that the sexiest show on Broadway — heck, maybe the only sexy show on Broadway right now — was written in 1964?
- Kate Linthicum - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
MEXICO CITY — A spotlight fell in the darkened concert arena on a long table strewn with drinks, ashtrays and dinner plates, as if a leisurely meal had just taken place.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Bert I. Gordon, who died earlier this spring at 100, was the absolute worst filmmaker who ever lived. Or so some might argue. You’ve heard Ed Wood was the worst. Or Roger Corman. Or maybe Michael Bay. But Gordon was not lousy for one or two decades. He was a terrible filmmaker for …
Mars Volta’s lead singer broke with Scientology and reunited with the band. His battles with the church aren’t over
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In October 2022, the Mars Volta walked onto the stage of a sold-out Hollywood Palladium for their first L.A. show in a decade. For three nights, to nearly 12,000 fans in total, the punk/prog/Latin band — with core members Cedric Bixler-Zavala, 48, and Omar Rodríguez-López, 47 —…
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
French bulldogs are ranked as the United States’ favorite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. But this year, a Frenchie named Winston is a strong contender to take the trophy at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. After coming in second at the show last year and winning another major event in November, he competes Monday for a shot at the top prize. Frenchies have undergone a stunning surge in popularity in the U.S. over the last 30 years. But their rise has been dogged by concerns about their health and debate over the ethics of breeding them.
- AP
The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and floods and flames fueled by climate change. The winners will be announced beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern time. The Pulitzers honor the best stories in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater. The public service winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000. The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was a Chris Pratt versus Chris Pratt showdown at the box office this weekend as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” finally dethroned “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in a promising lead-up to this year’s summer movie season.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
There is nothing like the promise of a chapter closing to draw people to the movie theater, especially when tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” earned $114 million in ticket sales on its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, where the film opened in 51 territories not including China, “Vol. 3” earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut. “Guardians Vol. 3” bumped “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” out of first place after four weekends atop the charts and kicked off the summer movie season.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
The long weekend to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III is continuing with picnics and street parties held across the U.K. in his honor. The community get-togethers are part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch and provided a down-to-earth counterpart to the gilded spectacle of the king's crowning Saturday. Charles and Queen Camilla weren't not expected at any of the luncheons. The king’s siblings, Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Anne, the Princess Royal, and their spouses took on lunch duty for the royal family. There is also a Sunday night concert at Windsor Castle featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, 1990’s boy band Take That and a speech by Prince William.
- AP
Czech opera singer Soňa Červená has died at age 97. She became known for playing Carmen and more than 110 roles in San Francisco and other opera houses behind the Iron Curtain. The National Theater in Prague said that Červená died on Sunday in a hospital in the Czech capital where she was treated for an unspecified illness. Červená emigrated from communist Czechoslovakia in 1962 and became known for performances in numerous opera house in Europe and the United States. She started her 11-year regular cooperation with the San Francisco Opera in 1962 in the title role of Georges Bizet’s Carmen.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The first big awards show to air during the current screenwriters’ strike is set for Sunday as the MTV Movie & TV Awards try to chart a course through a turbulent Hollywood. Drew Barrymore, who had been named host, dropped out in solidarity with the writers and the show’s red carpet has been rolled up. Who will show up may add extra drama to the night. The best movie category pits “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Scream VI,” “Smile” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The best TV shows nominated are: “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “Wolf Pack,” “Yellowstone” and “Yellowjackets.”
- By The Associated Press
If ever there was a banner day for hats _ wild and colorful hats _ it was Saturday. It was the duel spectacle of King Charles III’s coronation and the celebration that IS the Kentucky Derby. Katy Perry donned a wide lilac hat to go with her matching bespoke jacket and skirt by Vivienne Westwood. She had to tilt her chin up to clear the brim as she searched for her seat at Westminster Abbey. Yes, there were memes. And there was Princess Anne, the king’s sister, in a two-pointed military topper with tall red feathers that blocked Prince Harry’s view from the third row. More memes ensued. The tradition of wearing hats to the Kentucky Derby began with its first running in 1875. Now, the bigger the better.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
What does one wear to a coronation? For senior royals like Queen Camilla and Kate, the Princess of Wales, the theme was pale, subdued dresses to let their regal robes and glittering jewelry do the talking. Camilla, who was crowned alongside King Charles III on Saturday, wore an embroidered silk gown in ivory, silver and gold tones, with a short train. Kate wore an ivory silk crepe dress by British fashion house Alexander McQueen under her cobalt blue Royal Victorian Order mantle. She didn’t wear a tiara, instead opting for a large silver and crystal headpiece. Her 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a similar headpiece and dress. Many of the guests including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden opted for eye-catching pastel outfits.
- AP
A line of strong thunderstorms, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph, prompted organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to delay Saturday’s opening at the Fair Grounds by at least two hours. In an announcement on Twitter, the festival told festgoers to “stay tuned” for more information. The festival is in its final weekend for its 2023 two-week run. Saturday’s scheduled performers include rock band Dead and Company, R&B singer/musician H.E.R, alternative folk band The Lumineers, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, featuring The E Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, blues singer Keb’ Mo and gospel artist Anthony Brown and group therAPy. The festival's final day is Sunday.
- AP
- AP
King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey for coronation built on ancient traditions as monarchy faces shaky future.
- AP
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By TRISHA THOMAS and WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - Associated Press
Sandro Botticelli's iconic goddess of love in his 15th-century masterpiece “Birth of Venus” has now become a “virtual influencer” in a new Italian tourism campaign. The campaign has sparked a widespread backlash — with critics arguing that the project plays into Italian stereotypes and disrespects the country’s cultural heritage. Some also point to the campaign's poor execution, including a promotional video that features a winery in Slovenia instead of Italy. Tourism officials have pushed back to defend the project, noting the significant attention it's received.