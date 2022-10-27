- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Could he be any more sorry? "Friends" star Matthew Perry has apologized for passages in his forthcoming memoir that put down fellow actor — and beloved internet boyfriend — Keanu Reeves, whom he says he's a big fan of.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 10/22/2022
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
‘Wendell & Wild’ review: Key and Peele voice an animated Netflix tale of demons, earthlings and ... the evils of the prison industrial complex?
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Somehow, the marriage of two singular film talents has produced the least special work either has ever done.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Louis Armstrong's Black and Blues'
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Poppy Harlow missed Wednesday's rehearsal for her new show to deal with breaking news at home. Her 6-year-old daughter Sienna fractured her arm falling out of bed (with a helpful shove from 4-year-old brother Luca), forcing a visit to the emergency room.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Adele plans to go easy on herself after completing her Las Vegas residency — sort of.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
A new exhibit celebrating King Tut is about to land in several cities with a very modern twist, taking a digital look at the boy king for the Instagram age. Not a single golden treasure or artifact is on view at “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience.” Instead, high-resolution digital projections of Tutankhamun’s world are splashed along walls and floors as visitors walk through nine galleries that chart his life, death and world. The exhibit, which opens Friday in New York City, coincides with the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. “Beyond King Tut" is open in Washington, D.C., and will be in Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia, on Nov. 4.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Shows with diverse casts — such as "FBI," "Bridgerton" and "Snowpiercer" — are popular with audiences, but white men are getting more opportunities to head up series with substantial budgets than women and people of color are, according to a UCLA study released Thursday.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Great balls of liars!
Music is a matter of life, death, redemption for The War and Treaty's lead singers, Tanya and Michael Trotter
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
As the ebullient husband-and-wife singing team who head the Nashville, Tennessee-based band The War and Treaty, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter are happy to discuss the joy their wonderfully soulful music brings them and their audience.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Armageddon Time," written and directed by James Gray, is one of a number of films this season drawn from the filmmakers' own personal experience: Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans," Sam Mendes' "Empire of Light," Charlotte Wells' "Aftersun," Elegance Bratton's "The Inspection."
- By The Associated Press
-
Country star Alan Jackson will receive the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in November. The Country Music Hall of Famer will be honored at the Country Music Association Awards with a tribute from Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson. The Georgia-born singer and songwriter was among a group of neo-traditionalist that debuted in 1989 and challenged the genre's pop leanings in the '90s. He sold millions of albums with hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere." He joins a select group of artists who have been given the award, including Nelson, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Charley Pride.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Nobody captures the emptiness of wealth like HBO. Regardless of genre, no other network is quite so committed to centering the lives of the rich and dissatisfied, from “Succession” to “The Gilded Age” to “House of the Dragon” to “The White Lotus,” the latter of which is back for another seas…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Ahead of the film's 20th anniversary next month, a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of the "8 Mile" soundtrack will hit streaming services on Friday.
- By The Associated Press
-
USA Today Best-Selling Books for the week ending 10/23/2022
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Denée Benton is ready to put on her glass slippers again.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
A new study shows TV is making progress in creating diverse shows that are being embraced by viewers. But the study from the University of California, Los Angeles, also found the TV industry is falling short of equality when it comes to production spending. According to the study of the 2020-21 TV season, white men were more likely to create big-budget shows than people of color or white women. The UCLA study says that's especially true for shows on streaming services with budgets of $7 million or more per episode. The study cited Netflix's “The Crown” as one example of such a show.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker says ending the Los Angeles-based punk band’s tour with a headlining slot at the second annual Punk in the Park festival is a fitting way to finish 2022.
- Douglas Hanks - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — The darkest moment in director Billy Corben’s mostly jaunty documentary “God Forbid” comes when Giancarlo Granda reads several suicidal texts sent after being branded the “pool boy” in a media storm involving his close ties to evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. and wife Becki.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's fitting that "Armageddon Time," James Gray's quietly anguished movie about events from his own childhood, begins with a kid arriving at a school and ends with him departing another. In between those bookending images, 11-year-old Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) receives an education of a crue…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Start spreading the news — ”New York, New York” is coming to Broadway.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: