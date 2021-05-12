Marmaduke

8 years for dad of Saints 'super fan' in charity, drug case
Entertainment
AP

8 years for dad of Saints 'super fan' in charity, drug case

  • By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man whose seriously ill son gained fame in New Orleans for his devotion to the Saints football team was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for drug trafficking and for fraudulently capitalizing on his son's illness with a phony charity.

'Saboteur,' ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106
Entertainment
AP

'Saboteur,' ‘St. Elsewhere’ star Norman Lloyd dies at 106

  • By LYNN ELBER and MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lloyd, whose role as kindly Dr. Daniel Auschlander on TV’s “St. Elsewhere” was a single chapter in a distinguished stage and screen career that put him in the company of Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin and other greats, has died. He was 106.