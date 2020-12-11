- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
All three female leads of "Let Them All Talk" have worked with Woody Allen, which is appropriate since this comedy feels like a Woody Allen movie, minus the toxic misogyny and tortured sentence structure.
- Charles McNulty Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For much of 2020, the theater has been accessible only by screen. This is like experiencing the cold through a picture of a snowman. It's obviously not the same thing. But in a year of manifold losses, plays and musicals have found ways not simply to survive but also to thrive in new mediums.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia said Friday they are expecting their third child.
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
2020 was the year that Latin music became nearly ubiquitous in American popular culture. Whether it was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez storming the Super Bowl halftime show, or the many Latin American-grown sounds that seduced anglophone acts like the Weeknd, the Black Eyed Peas and even Snoop D…
- Todd Martens Los Angeles Times (TNS)
So much of mass entertainment was delayed, derailed, postponed or flat-out canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but games kept coming. While not everything hit its intended release date, it was play that we turned to and play that connected us.
- Suzy Exposito, Daniel Hernandez, Fidel Martinez and Alejandra Reyes-Velarde Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Growing up, I'd hear the same story every March, as if it were a holiday," says LA Times Metro reporter Alejandra Reyes-Velarde. "My mom would say, 'On March 31, 1995, I was chatting with friends in my hometown when a radio announcer somberly broke the news of Selena's murder'."
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British actress Barbara Windsor, whose seven-decade career ranged from cheeky film comedies to the soap opera “EastEnders,” has died, her husband said. She was 83.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy “Tiny” Lister, a former wrestler who was known for his Deebo character in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 62.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The author of a highly anticipated debut story collection has died. Anthony Veasna So was 28. His death was announced Thursday by his publisher, Ecco, which did not immediately provide additional details.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings on Thursday, including plans for 10 “Star Wars” series spinoffs and 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+. But even as Disney emphasized its expanding streaming portfolio, the company said theatric…
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas of “The Waltons” are the guest artists for “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” but there’s another stellar attraction: The annual event was taped pre-coronavirus, free of health constraints or virtual tricks.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The Southeastern Conference's signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024 as part of a new 10-year contract with ESPN and the powerhouse football league announced Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard and Visa said Thursday they would block their customers from using the credit cards to make purchases on Pornhub following accusations the pornographic website showed videos of rape and underage sex.
- By JOHN CARUCCI Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — For a guy who has made a career out of playing villains, Stephen Lang certainly has a knack for turning a dark period in American history into a children’s book with a message.
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
After singing out for unity and harmony on their latest record, Minnesota's family-friendly folk duo the Okee Dokee Brothers have asked Grammy Awards organizers to remove their name from the nominations list for best children's album due to what they see as a lack of inclusivity.
- By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — For years, alumni of a Cincinnati-area high school have gathered to raise scholarship money in memory of three classmates killed in a crush of people at a 1979 concert by The Who. And they were determined to do it again in 2020 — despite the pandemic.
- Matt Brennan Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Crown," Netflix's sumptuous drama about the British royal family, isn't always kind to the Windsors. In fact, through its depiction of Elizabeth II's wrangling with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the strained marriage of Charles and Diana, the fourth season, which premiered…
Review: Disney's 'Safety' is true story of a college athlete forced to hide his baby brother in his dorm
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
An "I'm Spartacus" scene is a movie trope that cannot miss and it doesn't again in "Safety."
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang is working on a memoir about her experiences as a Chinese American.
- By The Associated Press
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.