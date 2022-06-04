Hootie & the Blowfish got its start at the University of South Carolina and the school is now home to a boatload of the Grammy Award winning rock band’s memorabilia. Longtime fan Rick Noble on Friday donated his collection of all things Hootie & the Blowfish — including CDs, ticket stubs, an autographed guitar and T-shirts — to the school where the band was formed in 1986. In a news release, Interim President Harris Pastides said the band's story is entwined with USC. He says the collection helps capture that story and preserve it for future generations. Library staff is in the process of organizing, appraising and preserving the donated items, which also includes drumsticks, a Hootie candle and golf balls. Once complete, a public viewing will be scheduled.