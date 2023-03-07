The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
2nd person dies after a crowd stampede at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Shakespeare in Love” producer Edward Zwick let readers in on a few big secrets about the making of the Oscar-winning 1998 film.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Singer Aubrey O’Day, who revealed she was pregnant in mid-January, shared sad news Monday: She had a miscarriage.
- Baltimore Sun staff - The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
Comedian Chris Rock took the stage at the Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday night in a historic first for Netflix, which livestreamed the special from Baltimore.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Actors Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a single-car crash over the weekend in Beverly Hills, but both were uninjured, according to reports.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Drew Barrymore, who grew up in L.A., is a very reluctant New Yorker.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
-
Ben Wilson looks at how cities interact with the environment in “Urban Jungle.” In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo calls Wilson's book a brief but illuminating examination of the impact urbanizations has had on the environment. From buildings adding rooftop gardens to the growth of “dark sky” cities, Wilson cites examples of how urban planners are finding solutions after decades of contributing to climate change. Rethinking the relationship between cities and nature requires taking a closer look at the cracks in sidewalks, vacant lots and backyard gardens. It's an important topic for readers in any area who are concerned about the mounting consequences of climate change.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kasie Hunt says her baby girl welcomed “herself to the world” earlier than expected.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
“American Idol” album Danny Gokey is coming to Northern California with his cool “Bus Stop” giveback program.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Horror fans who enjoy the suspense of "Unseen" can thank the Linden Hills Co-op, Walker Art Center and Perpich School of the Arts.
- By DANIEL POLITI - Associated Press
-
Less than three months after Argentina won its third soccer World Cup trophy in Qatar, there is growing excitement about the possibility that the country could take home another major prize – an Academy Award. A win at Sunday’s ceremony for “Argentina, 1985,” would be the country’s third win at the Oscars. “Argentina, 1985” tells the story of the prosecutors who brought leaders of Argentina’s bloody 1976-1983 military dictatorship to trial and is competing for best international film. The film's star and director say the film is one Argentinians can be proud of. It has one majorly famous fan — Lionel Messi has called the film “great.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Gary Rossington, the longtime Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist who played critical roles on the timeless Southern rock anthems “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died, the band announced. He was 71.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There are multiple dimensions to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar nomination for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
-
Margaret Atwood is back with her first new fiction since “The Testaments.” Fans of “The Handmaid’s Tale” may not flock to read it, writes AP reviewer Rob Merrill, but Atwood purists will find plenty to like. Written after the loss of Atwood’s own life partner, Graeme Gibson, in 2019, the majority of the stories tackle the theme of grief. Seven vignettes are from the lives of characters named Tig and Nell. Tig has now passed away and Nell is recounting various slices of their lives together. “Old Babes in the Wood” is on sale Tuesday.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As comebacks go, it was dark, noisy — and brief.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The most hyped faux band ever, Daisy Jones & the Six, just topped the charts on iTunes, becoming the first fictional band to hit No. 1.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ultimate Fighting Championship fans got a sneak peek at Jake Gyllenhaal's next film at Saturday's UFC 285 event — which doubled as a movie set for an upcoming remake of 1989's "Road House."
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — “Today” anchor Hoda Kotb returned to the NBC morning show Monday after a two-week absence, sharing that her 3-year-old daughter was home following a recent hospitalization.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
-
One cold November day in 1996, 13-year-old Ruthy doesn’t come home from track practice after school. “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez” is a compelling true-crime-style debut novel by Claire Jimenez. Did Ruthy run away? Was she kidnapped? By whom? Jimenez doesn't reveal until the very last pages what happened to Ruthy Ramirez. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel subverts the often trauma-porn-ridden true crime genre and instead centers on the family losing and regaining hope. “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez” is scheduled for release Tuesday from Grand Central.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving founding member of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died. He was 71.
- By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and SYLVIE CORBET - The Associated Press
-
French officials say the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024. That's less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof. An exhibit near the monument pays tribute to hundreds of artisans working on it. The army general in charge of the colossal reconstruction said the cathedral’s iconic spire, which collapsed in the fire, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year. He said “the return of the spire in Paris’ sky will ... be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame." France's Culture Minister said the work will continue after the reopening to public.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press
-
British conductor Daniel Harding has been named music director of Rome’s Orchestra dell’Accademia di Santa Cecilia, starting in the fall of 2024. The 47-year-old Harding, who has a second career as an Air France pilot, had an unusually young start as a conductor and will arrive at the Santa Cecilia orchestra after 17 years as the principal conductor of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra. Harding told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement of his new post Monday that, by his own reckoning, he is still learning the role of conductor.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
-
In “The Kind Worth Saving,” Peter Swanson’s sequel to his 2015 thriller “The Kind Worth Killing,” former policeman Henry Kimball is trying to establish himself as a private detective. To his misfortune, Joan Whalen walks through his door looking for someone to follow her cheating husband. But when her husband and his lover are found shot to death, Henry suspects Joan is responsible. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the suspenseful story draws so heavily on characters and events from the earlier novel that readers who haven’t read it or don’t remember it well may feel lost at times.