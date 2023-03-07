Marmaduke

Review: 'Urban Jungle' explores cities as vast ecosystems
Review: 'Urban Jungle' explores cities as vast ecosystems

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press

Ben Wilson looks at how cities interact with the environment in “Urban Jungle.” In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo calls Wilson's book a brief but illuminating examination of the impact urbanizations has had on the environment. From buildings adding rooftop gardens to the growth of “dark sky” cities, Wilson cites examples of how urban planners are finding solutions after decades of contributing to climate change. Rethinking the relationship between cities and nature requires taking a closer look at the cracks in sidewalks, vacant lots and backyard gardens. It's an important topic for readers in any area who are concerned about the mounting consequences of climate change.

After World Cup win, Argentina has eyes set on an Oscar too
After World Cup win, Argentina has eyes set on an Oscar too

  • By DANIEL POLITI - Associated Press

Less than three months after Argentina won its third soccer World Cup trophy in Qatar, there is growing excitement about the possibility that the country could take home another major prize – an Academy Award. A win at Sunday’s ceremony for “Argentina, 1985,” would be the country’s third win at the Oscars. “Argentina, 1985” tells the story of the prosecutors who brought leaders of Argentina’s bloody 1976-1983 military dictatorship to trial and is competing for best international film. The film's star and director say the film is one Argentinians can be proud of. It has one majorly famous fan — Lionel Messi has called the film “great.”

Review: Atwood explores grief in 'Old Babes in the Wood'
Review: Atwood explores grief in 'Old Babes in the Wood'

  • By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press

Margaret Atwood is back with her first new fiction since “The Testaments.” Fans of “The Handmaid’s Tale” may not flock to read it, writes AP reviewer Rob Merrill, but Atwood purists will find plenty to like. Written after the loss of Atwood’s own life partner, Graeme Gibson, in 2019, the majority of the stories tackle the theme of grief. Seven vignettes are from the lives of characters named Tig and Nell. Tig has now passed away and Nell is recounting various slices of their lives together. “Old Babes in the Wood” is on sale Tuesday.

Review: Novel 'Ruthy Ramirez' flips true crime on its head
Review: Novel 'Ruthy Ramirez' flips true crime on its head

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

One cold November day in 1996, 13-year-old Ruthy doesn’t come home from track practice after school. “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez” is a compelling true-crime-style debut novel by Claire Jimenez. Did Ruthy run away? Was she kidnapped? By whom? Jimenez doesn't reveal until the very last pages what happened to Ruthy Ramirez. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel subverts the often trauma-porn-ridden true crime genre and instead centers on the family losing and regaining hope. “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez” is scheduled for release Tuesday from Grand Central.

Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen to public next December
Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen to public next December

  • By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and SYLVIE CORBET - The Associated Press

French officials say the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024. That's less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof. An exhibit near the monument pays tribute to hundreds of artisans working on it. The army general in charge of the colossal reconstruction said the cathedral’s iconic spire, which collapsed in the fire, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year. He said “the return of the spire in Paris’ sky will ... be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame." France's Culture Minister said the work will continue after the reopening to public.

Daniel Harding pilots to new post as music director in Rome
Daniel Harding pilots to new post as music director in Rome

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press

British conductor Daniel Harding has been named music director of Rome’s Orchestra dell’Accademia di Santa Cecilia, starting in the fall of 2024. The 47-year-old Harding, who has a second career as an Air France pilot, had an unusually young start as a conductor and will arrive at the Santa Cecilia orchestra after 17 years as the principal conductor of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra. Harding told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement of his new post Monday that, by his own reckoning, he is still learning the role of conductor.

Review: A private detective suspects his client of murder
Review: A private detective suspects his client of murder

  • By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press

In “The Kind Worth Saving,” Peter Swanson’s sequel to his 2015 thriller “The Kind Worth Killing,” former policeman Henry Kimball is trying to establish himself as a private detective. To his misfortune, Joan Whalen walks through his door looking for someone to follow her cheating husband. But when her husband and his lover are found shot to death, Henry suspects Joan is responsible. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the suspenseful story draws so heavily on characters and events from the earlier novel that readers who haven’t read it or don’t remember it well may feel lost at times.