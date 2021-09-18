- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show's producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.
- By GINNA PARSONS, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — When Nicole Dikon was in high school in Florida, she thought she wanted to be a marine biologist. That notion changed when she got to community college.
- By MATT SLEDGE, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Eight years ago, video shot inside the New Orleans jail of inmates using drugs, drinking beer and handling a gun prompted outrage and a costly federal consent decree that still hangs over Sheriff Marlin Gusman.
- By PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip died nearly six months ago at 99, the tributes poured in from far and wide, praising him for his supportive role at the side of Queen Elizabeth II over her near 70-year reign.
- By LANEY GRIFFO - Tahoe Daily Tribune
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — One local organization is using art to shine a spotlight on the trash problem plaguing the Lake Tahoe Basin.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him in the murder of his best friend more than 20 years ago.
- By The Associated Press
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles jury reached a verdict Friday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst.
- AP
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker on the night that two of her three Frenchies were stolen, knows his healing journey might be hard for others to understand. On Friday, he tried to explain it more — and offered clarity about the singer’s role in his recovery.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
‘Mayor Pete,’ documentary about Buttigieg’s presidential bid, is set to open LGBTQ film festival in NY
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “Mayor Pete,” a documentary chronicling Pete Buttigieg’s historic 2020 presidential bid, will kick off the 33rd edition of NewFest, New York’s celebrated LGBTQ film festival.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has completed his latest round of chemotherapy but laments that being treated for cancer is his new normal.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — There aren’t too many actors who have been the lead of nine seasons worth of CBS sitcoms. That’s still a wild notion to Billy Gardell, the 52-year-old Swissvale native who starred for six seasons on “Mike & Molly” and is now entering his third season on “Bob Hearts Abishola.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
If you somehow weren’t aware of all the buzz around “Ted Lasso” already, you will be when the Emmys air Sunday night.
- Brandon Sapienza - New York Daily News (TNS)
Fans know her as an integral part of the hit series “Everybody Loves Raymond,” but CBS executives initially wanted someone “hotter” than Patricia Heaton to play Debra Barone on the show.
- By DAN GELSTON - Associated Press
Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament came out of the band’s pandemic sabbatical — which he spent recording a solo album, painting and he dabbled in Olympics analysis with his friend Kenny Mayne — to catch some live music this summer. He saw Guns N’ Roses and Brandi Carlile rocking the stage — and th…
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
St. LOUIS — In a concert tour coming to the Factory, New Found Glory insists "Pop Punk's Still Not Dead."