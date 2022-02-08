- AP
STOCKHOLM (AP) — American rocker Iggy Pop, known as “the godfather of punk”, and Ensemble Intercontemporain, a contemporary music orchestra based in Paris, have won the 2022 Polar Music Prize, a Swedish music award.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A Marvel film featuring a fresh batch of superheros and an Oscar-winning director tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 15.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Whitney Houston was loved; Whitney Houston was ridiculed.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to estimates released Tuesday by the gambling industry's national trade group.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
NBC’s Mike Tirico began Friday’s opening ceremony by saying, “just over six months ago in Tokyo, we said we were about to embark on an Olympics unlike any other. Now we’re about to top that.”
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Leslie Jones is free to take to social media to give her commentary about the Olympics after a misunderstanding with some of her posts.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Oscar nominations are indeed upon us.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Kardashians are already back, as if they ever left at all.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The 2022 Razzie Awards nominations are out, and one thing is certain: Bruce Willis is going to win.
- WCPO-TV
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — British rock band The Who will play their first concert in the Cincinnati area in over four decades, after 11 people died in a pre-show stampede in 1979.
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
“The Nineties” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The last time I talked to Sam Lay it was late at night and he was on the road and on the telephone, driving back home to Chicago from Cleveland where he has just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The company that co-financed the “Matrix” movies has sued Warner Bros. for breach of contract, accusing the Burbank studio of destroying the value of its key franchise by releasing the latest sequel on streaming service HBO Max and in theaters at the same time.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The fifth episode of the second season of "Euphoria" marked a heartbreaking turning point for Zendaya's Rue Bennett. And the Emmy winner hopes fans can still sympathize with her distressed protagonist.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian Leslie Jones might give up her enthusiastic live tweets about the Olympics, citing mounting pressure from higher-ups allegedly trying to stop her.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Comedian Heather McDonald suffered a fractured skull in her fall onstage during a set in Arizona over the weekend, her representative said.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
What goes up must come down.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is asking social media for help locating a classic car he says was stolen in Costa Mesa.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Charlie Day’s love of romantic comedies started long before he was cast to lead one.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Pauly Shore was most likely the last comic to bid farewell to Louie Anderson. And that's appropriate. The "Encino Man" star's mother was the late Mitzi Shore, who ran the famed Comedy Store in Los Angeles and was one of the first gatekeepers to recognize Anderson's talent.