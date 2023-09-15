- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
A jazz doula?
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — There is crying in baseball, at least in Mike Veeck's version.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The unions representing Hollywood actors and writers have been on strike for months over better pay and working conditions. This week, Marvel VFX workers voted to unionize for similar reasons. Is it time for reality TV cast and crew to follow suit?
- Erik Pedersen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — They didn't have much time, says Sam Shepherd.
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Contract talks that could end Hollywood’s writers strike are set to resume next week. The alliance that represents studios, streaming services and production companies said in a statement Thursday that they had reached out to leaders of the writers union, and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week. No further specifics were given. No talks are planned between the studios and striking actors. Screenwriters have been on strike since early May. They have had no negotiations with the studios since mid-August, when a handful of meetings led to no progress on a contract.
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
-
A Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohys, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side.”
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Straw Hats, rejoice: Netflix's live-action "One Piece" series is officially getting a second season.