Chicago rapper Ifeanyi Elswith taps into poetry to unleash her wide-ranging style of R&B, soul and hip-hop
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — “As an artist, it’s important to stay consistent,” said singer and rapper Ifeanyi Elswith. Elswith has remained consistent, maintaining a love of music since she was a young girl and cultivating her artistry by the time she was a preteen. The results of this can be heard on release…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Real Housewives" reunions are a reality TV ritual: Cast members put on gaudy evening wear, gather for hours on an elaborately decorated set and submit to probing questions from Bravo ringmaster Andy Cohen.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — In 2017, the bizarre saga of a serial squatter ended in two shocking deaths in Montgomery County. Now, the story is available for streaming via a new Netflix series.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Anyone who thought "1883" was going to have a happy ending wasn't paying attention.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Steven Spielberg's take on a classic musical tops the DVD releases for the week of March 15.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARTHA IRVINE - Associated Press
CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — The high school choir room buzzed with spontaneous song and silliness before the show. Their recent rendition of Disney’s “High School Musical” was the students’ first chance to perform live since the pandemic shut down the world two years ago.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It's still a thrill to be nominated — even if your Oscar isn't being presented during the live ceremony.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The zombie apocalypse is headed for New York City.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Pamela Anderson is going from “Baywatch” to Broadway.
‘Secrets of Playboy’ docuseries picks up two more episodes to continue investigation into Hugh Hefner
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A&E is staying at the Playboy Mansion for a couple of more weeks.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop sensation Harry Styles and rock legend Mick Fleetwood have taken their cross-generational friendship to the beauty industry.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actors Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a "Spirit Awards salute" on Sunday, but it's not what you think.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Benedict Cumberbatch is reacting in a very British manner to American actor Sam Elliott calling his movie “The Power of the Dog” “that piece of s—.” Without naming names, the best actor Oscar nominee called Elliott’s reaction “very odd.”
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will stage a benefit concert on March 14 for Ukraine relief efforts that will be broadcast on radio worldwide.
- By AYA BATRAWY - Associated Press
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — There’s no easy way to tell Huma Abedin’s story. So, she’s telling it herself, bringing her voice to an international stage in the United Arab Emirates and speaking about her recently published memoir.
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN - Associated Press
“Girls Can Kiss Now,” by Jill Gutowitz (Atria)
- By DAVID BAUDER and JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
To a watching world, his message is this, in both his words and his resolute, sometimes haggard appearance: He stands as a mirror to the suffering and spirit of his people.
- Jorge Castillo - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jeff Pearlman wouldn't believe it. His book becoming — actually becoming — a television series? For real? Nope. No way.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As 13-year-old Meilin Lee awakes one morning from uneasy dreams, she finds herself transformed in her bed into an enormous red panda — a cuddly giant ball of scarlet fluff with pointy white ears and a long, bushy tail. That tail will cause a bit of damage; so will Mei's efforts to hide the t…
Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang discuss the power of representation with Disney and Pixar’s Asian-led ‘Turning Red’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The stars of “Turning Red” believe a movie about a girl who turns into a red panda has a chance to be transformative.