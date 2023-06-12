Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence

  • By ANGELA CHARLTON - Associated Press

U.N. cultural and scientific agency UNESCO has announced that the United States plans to rejoin — and pay more than $600 million in back dues — after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization’s move to include Palestine as a member. U.S. officials say the decision was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap in UNESCO policymaking. The U.S. government has presented a plan for paying the arrears in order to rejoin. UNESCO’s director informed ambassadors of the U.S. decision in a special meeting Monday. The U.S. was once the agency’s biggest funder. Its official return is expected to face a vote by UNESCO’s 193 member states next month.

Ap
AP

Mudhoney's Steve Turner packs a life of music tales into 'Mud Ride'

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — It's been a fertile few years of reading for Seattle rock obsessives, between insightful Chris Cornell biographies and incendiary tell-alls from the late great Mark Lanegan. The latest entry to the canon of grunge-era deep dives comes directly from one of the scene's founding fathe…

Ap
AP

Emmys 2023: Which departing series will earn a grand send-off?

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — TV shows overstay their welcome more often than not. The phrase "jump the shark," the erosion of quality, the exhaustion of inspiration, comes from a television series after all. (Funny — or frightening — to think that the Fonz and "Happy Days" would continue six full seasons a…

BTS is 10 years old: Seoul landmarks to be lit up in purple to celebrate K-pop band's anniversary
Ap
AP

BTS is 10 years old: Seoul landmarks to be lit up in purple to celebrate K-pop band's anniversary

  • AP
  • Updated

Skyscrapers, bridges and other landmarks in South Korea’s capital will be lit up in purple as the country begins celebrating the 10th anniversary of K-pop band BTS. The lights will provide the backdrop for various social media-driven events marking the 2013 debut of the seven-member group, which is now taking a hiatus as its singers begin to serve their mandatory military duties. From Monday evening, numerous Seoul structures, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the futuristic DDP visual arts center will be bathed in purple, a color associated with BTS. Messages congratulating BTS are displayed on digital screens across Seoul and postal authorities have issued stamps marking the group’s anniversary.

Ap
AP

The complete list of 2023 Tony Award winners

  • Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The 76th Tony Awards will be led this year by Ariana DeBose and is the first major awards show to be affected by Hollywood’s ongoing writers’ strike. Despite fears of a possible cancellation, the show is going on, and this year’s Tony nominations are led by the stage adaptation of “Some Like…

Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards
Ap
AP

Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards

  • By The Associated Press

Early winners at the Tony Awards include choreographer Casey Nicholaw, from “Some Like It Hot” and songwriters Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire from “Kimberly Akimbo.” A total of 26 Tony Awards will be handed Sunday out for a season that had 40 new productions — 15 musicals, 24 plays and one special engagement. It was the first post-pandemic full season. The shows vying for best new musical are “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked” and “Some Like It Hot.” The best new play nominees are “Ain’t No Mo,’” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “Cost of Living,” “Fat Ham” and “Leopoldstadt.”

Janet Jackson performs alongside YOLA at sold-out concert in Los Angeles with special guest Ludacris
Ap
AP

Janet Jackson performs alongside YOLA at sold-out concert in Los Angeles with special guest Ludacris

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Janet Jackson inserted some youthful spirit into her normally mature concert during a Saturday night tour stop in Los Angeles. In a show filled with nostalgic hits, Jackson took a moment to perform her 1993 ballad “Again” alongside the LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. Before the 16-member ensemble’s performance with Jackson, the five-time Grammy winner had a brief conversation with an 11-year-old percussionist. Jackson paid homage to the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the YOLA program that serves around 1,700 young musicians across five sites. Many in the audience pulled out their phones as Jackson sang the Oscar-nominated “Again” alongside the orchestra, conducted by Thomas Wilkins.

'Transformers' edge out ‘Spider-Verse’ to claim first place at box office
Ap
AP

'Transformers' edge out ‘Spider-Verse’ to claim first place at box office

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the “Transformers” at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the seventh entry in the series, took the No. 1 spot in its first weekend in theaters with $60.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," now in its second weekend, placed second with $55.4 million. Three Walt Disney Co. releases rounded out the top five with “The Little Mermaid” in third place, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in fourth and “The Boogeyman” in fifth place.

Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade
Ap
AP

Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade

  • AP

Several soldiers have been overcome by the heat as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William. At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review. More 1,400 soldiers were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit). Afterwards William tweeted that the troops had done “a really good job” in difficult conditions. Saturday's event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: