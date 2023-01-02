Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk are veterans when it comes to calling outdoor games. Yet, the Winter Classic still resonates for them as one of the biggest games of the season. This will be the fifth time Albert has done the Winter Classic, but only his second on television. Olczyk has been the television analyst for most of the Winter Classics since it started in 2008. Monday marks the second time TNT will carry the Winter Classic after it took over rights from NBC.