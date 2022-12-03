Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Czech museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

  • By KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press

A musical manuscript handwritten by Ludwig van Beethoven is getting returned to the heirs of the richest family in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia, whose members had to flee the country to escape the Holocaust. The Moravian Museum in the Czech city of Brno has had the original manuscript for the fourth movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130 in its collection for more than 80 years. The museum put the score on display for the first time this week in anticipation of handing it over to its rightful owners. “It’s one of the most precious items in our collections,” museum curator Simona Sindlarova said.

Jury to begin deliberations at Harvey Weinstein rape trial
Ap
AP

Jury to begin deliberations at Harvey Weinstein rape trial

  • AP

The jury has received the case and are set to begin deliberations in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein. Jurors will have to decide on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts after hearing more than four weeks of evidence in the trial of the 70-year-old former movie mogul. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in California if convicted on all counts. Jurors will have just a few hours to deliberate on Friday afternoon before a weekend break.

Review: Adeem the Artist’s album is engaging, topical, funny
Ap
AP

Review: Adeem the Artist’s album is engaging, topical, funny

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Buzz about Adeem the Artist began to build with the 2021 album “Cast-Iron Pansexual.” Adeem’s follow-up is titled “White Trash Revelry.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the album is a twangy, tangy examination of gender identity, faith, race and other topics of cultural contestation. A “redneck fundraiser” conducted by Adeem allowed the singer-songwriter to start a label and hire a strong supporting cast for “Revelry.” The album is out now.

Ap
AP

'Too $hort Way': Oakland street to be renamed for hip-hop icon

  • Shomik Mukherjee - Bay Area News Group (TNS)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Among the many intimate encounters detailed by Too $hort on the iconic late-1980s hip-hop track “Freaky Tales” is a raunchy escapade that took place in the back of the “Foothill bus, #43.”

Julia Reichert, Oscar-winning documentarian, dies at 76
Ap
AP

Julia Reichert, Oscar-winning documentarian, dies at 76

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

An Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker behind “American Factory” whose films explored themes of race, class and gender, Julia Reicher has died at 76. Her family said through a representative that she died Thursday night in Ohio from cancer. Often called the “godmother of American independent documentaries,” Reichart told the stories of ordinary Americans, from autoworkers dealing with plant closures and foreign investors, to communists and female labor activists in the 1930s. In her 50 years of filmmaking, Reichert won two Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for four Oscars, winning one.

Ap
AP

‘A Couple’ review: Frederick Wiseman’s back with a winner

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Talk about women talking. After making fly-on-the-wall documentaries for 60 years, Boston-born filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, 92, has made a second narrative film. The first was the 2002 effort “La derniere lettre.” Like its predecessor, “A Couple” is a one-woman show, in this case featuring F…