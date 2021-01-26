Marmaduke

What to stream: AFI's best of 2020 selections

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

The American Film Institute recently selected its 2020 Movies of the Year and Television Programs of the Year, so if you’re still looking for something to watch, binge or put on your to-watch list, here’s some inspiration.

R&B artist Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game
R&B artist Trey Songz arrested at AFC Championship game

  • By MARGARET STAFFORD Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — R&B artist Trey Songz was jailed overnight after he scuffled with police officers during his arrest for not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, police said Monday.

'Soul,' 'Ma Rainey's' among AFI's top 10 films of the year
‘Soul,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s’ among AFI’s top 10 films of the year

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

The American Film Institute on Monday announced its top 10 films of the year, including Pixar’s jazz themed “Soul” and two of Chadwick Boseman’s final films: the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama “Da 5 Bloods,” both of which are Netflix films.

Tudyk stars as extraterrestrial on 'Resident Alien'

  • Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)

PASADENA, Calif. -- Actor Alan Tudyk literally rode to fame on a horse. He was 11. Given the assignment in speech class to recite a tall tale, Tudyk says he came up with a story about a grizzled old-timer.