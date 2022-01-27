The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After 41 games played, more than 1,200 correct responses given and $1,382,800 won, Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign has finally come to a close.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A red suit coat and a hat. That's what some dancers were paid for more than 60 hours of work over a period of 10 days as part of the "field cast" during last year's Super Bowl LV halftime show featuring the Weeknd.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One word made all the difference Wednesday on “Jeopardy!”
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This story contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 5.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti jumped at the chance to represent porn star Stormy Daniels in 2018, saying he’d do it for a dollar, another California attorney testified Wednesday at Avenatti's criminal trial.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young's music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her experience objecting to shirtless scenes on the set of the hit HBO series.
- Matt Pearce and Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many popular digital content platforms have adopted “misinformation” policies to limit users from sharing inaccurate or misleading information like hyping unproven treatments or making wild accusations about federally approved vaccines.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
A train ride from Moscow to the arctic port city of Murmansk would not seem like the most likely setting for anything as warm as Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's “Compartment No. 6."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Kardashian West's sexually explicit past — and arguably her first claim to fame — is still dogging her decades later. And it came by way of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dune” and “The Walking Dead” actress Alicia Witt has broken her silence concerning “misconceptions” about her parents’ deaths after the couple was found in their Massachusetts home late last month.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
David Letterman is coming home.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Peter Robbins, the original voice of beloved Peanuts character Charlie Brown, has died. He was 65.
- AP
BOSTON (AP) — David Mugar, the businessman and philanthropist who transformed the Boston Pops July Fourth concert and fireworks show from a small local event into a nationally televised extravaganza, has died according to his family.
- By SIANWATSON - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Finishing a book is usually cause for celebration. Not for actor Brian Cox.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Beatles for sale.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
It looks like Dylan McDermott may be staging a comeback to the right side of the law.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Huge headliners are headed to New York for the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Anita Baker is celebrating her birthday by sharing news of her return to the stage.