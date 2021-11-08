Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

One of America’s oldest country music performers still yodeling away at 94 in Pa.

  • Jason Nark - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Down in Al Shade’s basement, there’s a music studio crammed with old vinyl records and a stuffed turkey. There’s guitar strings and cashed checks and decades-old publicity stills of the country crooner and his late, beloved wife, Jean — big hair and big hats — tacked to the …

Ap
AP

Why ‘Eternals’ is a disappointment at the box office for MCU

  • Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Disney and Marvel’s epic “Eternals” fell just short of early domestic box office projections this weekend, opening at No. 1 across North American markets with $71 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

+7
Travis Scott's shows are fun-filled, high energy and chaotic
Ap
AP

Travis Scott's shows are fun-filled, high energy and chaotic

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving.

+16
Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer
Ap
AP

Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer

  • By ERALDO PERES and DIANE JEANTET - Associated Press

GOIANIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Struck with grief, tens of thousands of fans gathered Saturday to pay tribute to Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil's most popular singers who was killed a day earlier in an airplane crash at age 26.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: