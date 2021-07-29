- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
MISHIMA, Japan (AP) — The soon-to-be Olympic champion was in what cyclists derisively call “the pain cave,” empty lungs searing and legs feeling like dead weight. The climb he was on seemed interminable, the evil gradient sending him straight into the sky.
- By ANDREW DALTON and TED ANTHONY Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Popeil, the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for hawking products including the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman, Mr. Microphone and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ, has died, his family said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Arthur” will soon come to an end.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Why, for starters, is the Green Knight green?
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill is dead at 72.
HOUSTON (AP) — ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, one of the Texas blues trio’s bearded figures, died at his Houston home, the band announced Wednesday on Facebook. He was 72.
ROME (AP) — Bologna’s extensive porticoes, dating back to the 13th century and still very much part of the city’s everyday life, have been added to the World Heritage List.
- David Gambacorta The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — A short Amtrak ride from New York to Philadelphia changed Aaron Kaufman's life.
- Elizabeth Wellington The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
I enjoyed Ken Jennings’ stint. I was impressed with Anderson Cooper’s quick wit. I thought journalist Bill Whitaker was effective and that NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers delivered a smooth performance.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amid mounting public outrage, and harsh criticism from Elton John and Dua Lipa, rapper DaBaby has apologized for his homophobic remarks at Sunday's Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cunningham, Edwidge Danticat and Carmen Maria Machado are among the prize-winning authors contributing stories to a collection co-sponsored by Manhattan's Symphony Space performing arts center and its nationally aired “Selected Shorts” program.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Mena Suvari wants to explain her reasoning for writing about Kevin Spacey on the set of their 1999 film “American Beauty" in her new book “The Great Peace" (Hachette).
Dua Lipa says she is ‘horrified’ by collaborator DaBaby’s homophobic comments, as fans demand rapper to be replaced
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
Dua Lipa was shocked with DaBaby’s hateful comments against the LGBTQ and HIV communities — and she wants her fans to know she wholeheartedly disagrees with him.
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched “The Forever Purge” at a Southern California movie theater.
‘Stillwater’ review: Matt Damon makes French connections as the American outsider in a frustrating drama
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Stillwater” feels like a movie filmed in a slightly blurry state of mind, then reshaped in the editing stage into a whole new blur. You don’t know where it’s going, and that’s a plus. Yet director and co-writer Tom McCarthy’s drama is as uncertain as his good movies, “Spotlight” highest amo…
Matt Damon shares the key to his ‘Stillwater’ portrayal of dad trying to exonerate imprisoned daughter
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Matt Damon knows the drill — thanks to some folks he met in Oklahoma.
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There's a lesson to be learned from "The Suicide Squad," a movie otherwise blissfully devoid of lessons. Emerging from this scuzzy cinematic joy-bomb from the DC Extended Universe, I found myself marveling — ahem, wondering — at how you can in fact take one of the worst movies of its kind, j…
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Early on in “Stillwater,” a gruff oil rig worker from Oklahoma is asked what he's doing in the French port city of Marseille. “Visiting my daughter,” he replies.
‘We Are Lady Parts’ review: They’re British. They’re funny. They’re Muslim. And they’re punk. Peacock series brings the chaos of a fledgling all-girl punk band to life
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the enormously appealing British series “We Are Lady Parts,” the chaos and the comedy of a fledgling band — with its members squeezing in practice between day jobs and personal tribulations — comes hilariously to life. The musicians of Lady Parts are angry. They’re goofy. They’re British.…
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
One little article separates James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” from David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad.” But, oh, what a difference a word makes.