Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Has Justin Bieber finally given his wife Hailey a purpose in life?

  • Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)

Nearly a year after Hailey Bieber was mocked in a blockbuster report for being yet another “nepo baby” with no clear, identifiable career, she has perhaps found her purpose: Taking control and being “a voice” in the business affairs of her sometimes troubled pop star husband Justin Bieber.

Trump's decision to back out of debate tests Fox News' ability to pivot again
Ap
AP

Trump's decision to back out of debate tests Fox News' ability to pivot again

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Former President Donald Trump's decision to back out of Fox News' first GOP primary debate this week likely costs the network a chance at a very large audience for the end of summer. It also tests the network's ability to pivot yet again after what has been a tough year, paying $787 million to settle a defamation lawsuit just as a trial was to begin, and firing popular personality Tucker Carlson shortly after the settlement. Fox debate moderators Bill Baier and Martha MacCallum say Trump's exit will give other candidates the chance to shine. Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who now works for Fox, says it was “a huge political miscalculation.”

Ap
AP

Free Disney World passes is latest front in war between Disney and DeSantis appointees

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Disney World’s governing district have launched a battle against the company on a new front — free passes and discounts for employees. Board members already are involved in two lawsuits with Disney. In the latest incident, board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General on Monday. They claim that the millions of dollars in season passes, as well as discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages, that their Disney-supporting predecessors provided employees of the governing district amount to unethical benefits and perks.

Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin
Ap
AP

Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin

  • AP

A New Mexico judge has set a February 2024 start date for the trial of a movie armorer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film. The judge on Monday scheduled the trial to run from Feb. 21 through March 6 in Santa Fe. Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set on Oct. 21, 2021. The filming of “Rust” resumed this year in Montana under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower that made him an executive producer.

Spanish singer Miguel Bosé robbed, bound along with children at Mexico City house
Ap
AP

Spanish singer Miguel Bosé robbed, bound along with children at Mexico City house

  • AP

Spanish singer Miguel Bosé says 10 armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City and tied him, his two children and household staff for two hours while they ransacked the premises. Bosé wrote in his Instagram account on Monday that he and his children are okay following the Friday home-invasion robbery. But he described the ordeal as “very tense, uneasy, and unpleasant.” Bosé said the gang took his car and other possessions before leaving.  It was one of two violent events in Mexico City involving foreigners over the weekend. On Saturday, thieves on a motorcycle shot to death a man from India on an expressway in a robbery.

Music Review: Alice Cooper hits the 'Road' again with touring-themed concept album
Ap
AP

Music Review: Alice Cooper hits the 'Road' again with touring-themed concept album

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

Seventy-five-year-old Alice Cooper has more miles on him than a 1968 Volkswagen, and in any given year, he’s probably on tour somewhere near you. A frequent creator of concept albums about alcoholism, serial killers, nightmares and Detroit, the shock rock king offers up another one on “Road,” whose 13 songs all deal with aspects of life as a touring rock band. Songs like “Welcome to the Show,” “Baby Please Don't Go,” and “100 More Miles” give a peek at Alice Cooper on the road, from inside the bus. The songwriting is clever and catchy and Cooper's full backing band, with its three-guitar attack, wrote and performed all the songs with him in the studio.