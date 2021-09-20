The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sunday night saw the second pandemic-era edition of the Emmy Awards (the 73rd, all told, and can you believe television has been around that long?), which opened as if it were the first Emmys of the post-pandemic era. From pre-broadcast reports, one might have expected some kind of socially …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The in memoriam segment at Sunday night’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards hit harder than usual, given the number of high-profile and COVID-19-related deaths of beloved actors.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Forget relegation; “Ted Lasso” is taking home gold.
- By GAVIN VINCENT, The Courier-Tribune
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — With a street name and a few local attractions in Randolph County in common, Naomi Wise is likely a familiar name to local residents.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
That’s checkmate for “The Queen’s Gambit.”
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Powered by multiple wins for “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” streaming giant Netflix reclaimed the top spot among all TV platforms on the 73rd Emmy Awards presented Sunday.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While there were many victories to celebrate at the Emmys, one loss seemed to cast a cloud over the gala ceremony.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Netflix, the streamer that has collected more than 400 Emmy nominations in the last three years, finally took the Emmy throne with its first drama series win, as “The Crown” reigned supreme.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While accepting the prestigious Governors Award at the 2021 Emmys ceremony Sunday night, dance legend Debbie Allen had a message for women and young people worldwide.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Television Academy couldn’t say no to the Disney+ presentation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s everything-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which nabbed the award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), a category that has gone by a host of different names since its 1959 inception.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While it wasn’t quite a “Schitt’s Creek"-size sweep, the Emmys showered “Ted Lasso” with biscuits on Sunday, including wins for best comedy series, leading man Jason Sudeikis, supporting actress Hannah Waddingham and supporting actor Brett Goldstein.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor, writer, producer and director Michaela Coel has won her first Emmy for her critically acclaimed HBO series, “I May Destroy You.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Miss the show “Schitt’s Creek”? Well, there’s not much we can do about that — but . But allow us to share that there was a the You’re in luck: A mini Rose family reunion happened onstage Sunday at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Condragulations” are in order for RuPaul, whose legacy now includes making Emmys herstory.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Emma Corrin hit the London festivities for the 2021 Emmys in one of the night's most memorable looks.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver and “Saturday Night Live” executive producer Lorne Michaels both paid tribute Sunday to late comedy legend Norm Macdonald while accepting Emmy Awards.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It wasn’t a shock that double-nominee Jean Smart earned an Emmy Sunday for her work in HBO’s “Hacks,” playing a pioneering female comic who builds an unlikely friendship with the up-and-comer (Hannah Einbinder) tasked with freshening up her act.
- By The Associated Press
The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):
- Adam Tschorn - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Emmy red carpet is back!
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Porter chose winged chic black and worked the poses on the red carpet, and O-T Fagbenle wore a traditional Nigerian look as stars walked the red carpet Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards. Mj Rodriguez wore Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her h…