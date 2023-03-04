The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock is poised to finally have his say. Rock will on Saturday night perform his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars. And he’s doing it in grand style, with “Selective Outrage,” a special streaming live on Netflix at 10 p.m. EST. Not only will Rock present about an hour of stand-up from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, but Netflix — in its first ever live show — will bookend the special with star-studded commentary.
- Christi Carras and Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actor Tom Sizemore, known for his work in films such as “Saving Private Ryan,” “True Romance” and “Black Hawk Down,” has died at 61 after a brain aneurysm.
- Amber Garrett - New York Daily News (TNS)
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ghostface may be coming to a town near you.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
QVC has ended its partnership with longtime program hosts Dan Hughes and Carolyn Gracie.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Billie Eilish has nuked "the internet" from her phone, she said Thursday, in part because she was tired of believing the things she read about herself online.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Bruce Willis was seen grabbing coffee with friends this week in Santa Monica, the first time the veteran action star was spotted in public after revealing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Filmmaker Colm Bairéad’s Irish language adaptation of a Claire Keegan short story, “The Quiet Girl,” is proving to be a watershed moment for Irish cinema. Not only has it broken box office records in Ireland and the U.K., but it’s also the first Irish language film to compete for an Oscar, part of what some are calling a “green wave” in Hollywood with 14 total Irish nominations. Feature films in Irish were practically unheard of. Before 2017, there’d been something like four ever made in the history of cinema. “The Quiet Girl” is currently playing in limited release in North America.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Two-time Oscar nominee Angela Bassett was surprised with a blast from her movies past when she was presented with her iconic costume from the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It."
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
Following her Grammy-nominated Spanish-language album in 2020, R&B singer Kali Uchis returns with “Red Moon in Venus,” an album that leans into her signature vibe. The record's femme forward tone starts with “in My Garden...” that transports the listener to a fantasy land with wind chimes and birds chirping. The Associated Press' Karena Phan writes in a review that Uchis blends R&B seamlessly with soul and funk on tracks like “Blue” and weaves Spanish and English on standout song “Como Te Quiera Yo.” The album showcases Uchis’ unique voice with slow R&B beats that highlight the soft quality of her voice. The album is out Friday.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Is the Weeknd mad at Rolling Stone, or is Rolling Stone mad at the Weeknd?
- https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/movies/2023/03/02/operation-fortune-is-jason-stathams-show-but-hugh-grant-steals-it/69963773007/ - The Detroit News (TNS)
Say this for "Operation Fortune," and say this first: Hugh Grant is having a ball.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
A quiet film with a great deal of low-spoken power, “The Quiet Girl,” a work almost entirely in Irish with subtitles, is the first Irish-language film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the best international feature film category. Written and directed by Colm Bairead and based on the s…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Whatever you do, do not allow Guy Ritchie, the director of “Snatch,” “Sherlock Holmes,” "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and now the mysteriously titled “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre,” to direct a Bond movie.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Christian Thielemann is leading the Vienna Philharmonic’s six-concert U.S. tour as another symphony of his Bruckner cycle with the orchestra is released on CD. When Thielemann recorded during the pandemic, he was stopped by a police officer on the streets of locked-down Vienna, then allowed to proceed because the officer recognized him from concerts. At times, Thielemann was the only guest in the 149-room Hotel Sacher, where the Sacher torte was invented in 1832.
- By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER - Associated Press
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany’s entry at the Academy Awards, shows the horrors of World War I from the unique perspective of the nation that triggered and lost two world wars. The Netflix film enters the March 12 ceremony with nine nominations, including best picture and international film (a category it is expected to win). It tells the heart wrenching story of a 17-year-old German solider deployed to the trenches of France, where he and his comrades experience first-hand how their initial patriotic euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives. Director Edward Berger says the film was made with a mix of shame, guilt and “responsibility towards history.”
Appreciation: Wayne Shorter, dead at 89, a tireless music giant: 'A song is never really finished' he told us
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Like the shape-shifting music he made throughout his life, Wayne Shorter was always pushing forward, always seeking new aural adventures and challenges. His death Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 89 marks the passing of a tireless innovator whose fans ranged from countless jazz artists …
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When we first meet Lea (Lily McInerny), the shy, watchful 17-year-old protagonist of "Palm Trees and Power Lines," she's wandering off by herself at sunset, listening to music and losing herself in thought. Those power lines stretch out in the distance behind her, a drab symbol of American s…
5 things about Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, the venue that’s hosting Chris Rock’s Netflix special
- Michelle Deal-Zimmerman - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
BALTIMORE — Superstar comedian Chris Rock will work the boards at the Hippodrome Theatre starting Friday night for a two-show gig that would typically garner a local sold-out crowd.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Adapted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber ("The Disaster Artist") from the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, "Daisy Jones & The Six" is a soap opera wrapped inside a period backstage musical. Set largely in the 1970s, the novel is rendered as an oral history, the story of the slow-the…