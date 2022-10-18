The media organization Semafor launches Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story. The much-publicized news site is the brainchild of Ben Smith, former media columnist at The New York Times, and Justin Smith, ex-executive at Bloomberg Media. Semafor says it plans to structure stories to make clear what is news, and what is analysis or opinion. Besides its website, Semafor will also offer eight newsletters, and has begun an events business. The site has a distinctive yellow backdrop, and is available for free at launch. Founders say that the ultimate goal, however, is a subscription model.