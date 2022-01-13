- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Ever since local writer Daniel James Brown's megabestselling nonfiction book "The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Olympics" came out in 2013, there's been a constant question: What about the movie?
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A couple of years ago, Kenneth Branagh was driving to Judi Dench's Surrey home to read her his screenplay and offer her the role of the grandmother for "Belfast," his personal story about growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1960s during the sectarian strife of the Troubles. Dench and Brana…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The cast of “Wolf Like Me” can’t tell you much about their show, but they do promise it’s not like anything you’ve seen before.
- Dawn Burkes - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kaci Walfall has a universe on her shoulders.
- Steve Knopper - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Twenty years ago, across the Lincoln Park street where Erwin Helfer has lived since 1968, new neighbors moved in and installed a grand piano in their front window — and rarely played it. “A lot of rich people buy grand pianos and use them as furniture,” says the 85-year-old jazz an…
- Joe Erwin - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Betty White’s death put the crummy capper on the rough year that was 2021. Sidney Poitier’s passing showed 2022 might not be any better.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
-
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new lawsuit accused an ammunition supplier Wednesday of creating dangerous conditions on a movie set where a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer, by including live ammunition in a box that was supposed to include only dummy rounds.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
- By The Associated Press
-
Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Ring. Ring.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Vicente Fernandez, the Mexican singer, actor and cultural icon who died in December at age 81, could have a street in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights neighborhood named after him.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, leader of the Ronettes and soaring voice behind hits like 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78.
- AP
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Tennessee man wanted in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis was captured Tuesday in Indiana, while another man was indicted on murder charges, authorities said.
- David Wilson - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — Kodak Black made a trip out to Sunrise to watch his hometown Florida Panthers play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Veteran stand-up comic Ron White told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday he is done with stand-up comedy.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Months after Britney Spears' scathing Instagram post that criticized her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her involvement in the conservatorship that long controlled her sibling's life.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jeanine Pirro, a fiery conservative commentator for Fox News, is joining the channel’s roundtable program “The Five,” which has emerged as one of the most popular shows on cable TV.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Harry Styles has been booked for this year's Coachella festival, joining a lineup that includes headliners Kanye West and Billie Eilish, as well as EDM group Swedish House Mafia.
- Portland Press Herald
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A painting by the American modernist Marsden Hartley that had been missing for 40 years was found in a bank vault, a significant step toward recovering the works of an increasingly appreciated artist who considered himself “the painter of Maine.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Anime master Mamoru Hosoda makes movies that, even at their most elaborate, can reach such staggeringly emotional heights that they seem to break free of anything you're prepared for in an animated movie — or in most kinds of movies, for that matter.