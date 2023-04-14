Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Threats to dictionary publisher land man a year in prison
Ap
AP

Threats to dictionary publisher land man a year in prison

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

A California man who made violent anti-LGBTQ-related threats against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster over its updated gender definitions has been sentenced to a year in prison. The sentence imposed on Jeremy Hanson by a federal judge in Massachusetts also included 30 days of home confinement, three years of probation and mental health treatment. Hanson pleaded guilty last year to interstate transmission of threatening communications in connection with threats made to the Springfield, Massachusetts-based dictionary publisher and to the president of the University of North Texas. His defense attorney blamed his history of mental health struggles.

Ap
AP

Anne Perry, crime writer with a murderous past, dead at 84

  • AP

Anne Perry, the best-selling crime novelist known for her Thomas Pitt and William Monk detective series and for her own murderous past that inspired the movie “Heavenly Creatures,” has died at age 84. Perry published more than 100 books, often set in Victorian England, with notable works including the novels “Death of a Stranger,” “Buckingham Palace Gardens,” and one scheduled for September, “The Traitor Among Us.” She sold millions of copies and received some of the top honors for crime writing, among them an Edgar Award for the short story “Heroes” and an Agatha Award for lifetime achievement.

Review: Decades later, Mike Tramp re-records White Lion hits
Ap
AP

Review: Decades later, Mike Tramp re-records White Lion hits

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

Imagine an Olympic champion runner who wins numerous medals in his heyday. Now picture that same runner 40 years later, wrapped in the same flag, but taking a leisurely stroll around the track. That's the problem with “Songs of White Lion,” says The Associated Press's Wayne Parry says in a review. Mike Tramp, the former singer of White Lion, re-records some of the hair metal heroes’ greatest hits. This is some of the finest music of the genre, and it’s great to have these songs back in circulation. But Tramp is now 62, and he sings hits like “Tell Me,” “Wait,” “Little Fighter” and “When The Children Cry” at least an octave lower, robbing them of much of their energy. The album is out Friday.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Ap
AP

Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News

  • By RANDALL CHASE - Associated Press

Jury selection has begun behind closed doors in a defamation lawsuit seeking to hold Fox News responsible for repeatedly airing false claims related to the 2020 presidential election. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis previously made clear that the selection would be done out of public view to protect the privacy and safety of jury members. The judge on Thursday noted that the case has received international media attention. Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems alleges that Fox damaged the company by repeatedly airing false allegations that its machines and the software it used were rigged in the 2020 presidential election to prevent Donald Trump’s reelection.

Ap
AP

Movie review: 'Little Richard: I Am Everything' doc rocks

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

A stirring addition to such revisionist rock and roll-related documentaries as “Summer of Soul (Or… When The Revolution Could Not be Televised)", “The Velvet Underground” and “Moonage Daydream,” Lisa Cortes’ “Little Richard: I Am Everything” takes perhaps the original rock music pioneer and …