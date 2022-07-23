Marmaduke

WWE's Vince McMahon says he is retiring

World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon says he is retiring. In a brief statement issued by the company Friday, McMahon said he is retiring as WWE's chairman and CEO. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder. McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an an investigation into alleged misconduct. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

'Lord of the Rings' series trailer debuts at Comic-Con
'Lord of the Rings' series trailer debuts at Comic-Con

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power” Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed Tolkien fan, was also on hand to moderate a panel teasing the series on the fan convention’s biggest stage, Hall H. The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on Sept. 2, with new episodes arriving weekly. It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million.

6 key Spielberg references to watch out for in 'Nope'

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Plenty of filmgoers who've already seen Jordan Peele's highly anticipated "Nope," which opens this weekend, have left the theater in high spirits. Others have left scratching their heads, trying to decipher the perplexing puzzles of the "Get Out" and "Us" filmmaker's horror/sci-fi epic.

Spielberg to debut 'The Fabelmans' at Toronto Film Festival
Spielberg to debut 'The Fabelmans' at Toronto Film Festival

  • AP

Steven Spielberg is bringing his highly personal film “The Fabelmans” to the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. Organizers on Friday announced his participation, which will mark his first time at the festival. Spielberg co-wrote the coming-of-age story about a young man and a shattering family secret. His co-writer is Tony Kushner, who he also collaborated with on “Lincoln." The cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. “The Fabelmans” is set for a Nov. 11 theatrical release from Universal Pictures and is expected to be a big player in the upcoming awards season. The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 18.

Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged
Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged

  • AP

Italian police say three Italian environmental activists glued their hands to the glass protecting Botticelli's masterpiece painting “Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries. The museum in Florence says thanks to the glass, no damage was done to the iconic painting in the incident Friday morning. Carabinieri police said two young women and a man, all Italians who had bought entrance tickets, staged the protest in the Uffizi's room dedicated to the painter. They sat on the floor and displayed a banner reading, “Last Generation No Gas No Coal.” The glue was safely removed from the glass protecting the painting. The activists were ordered by police to stay out of Florence for three years.

Philadelphia's weird connection to Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

  • Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — With "Nope" now in theaters, it looks like director Jordan Peele has yet another hit on his hands, following the massive success of "Get Out" and "Us." While we expected Peele's latest directorial effort to be good, we didn't expect to find a Philadelphia connection to the movie.