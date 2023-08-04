Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

  • AP

Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters each pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of an adult. The pleas came as the trial of the pair on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault was about to begin. Daniels and Walters were accused by a former Rice University student of assaulting him in Houston. They had met at a reception following a performance by Daniels.

Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted
Ap
AP

Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted

  • AP

A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denies wrongdoing and says charges are not warranted. Ryan Koss said in a statement Friday evening that he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community of Dorset and as a fellow theater member. He says he is devastated by the fatal crash on June 12. Koss was issued a citation grossly negligent operation causing death and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged. Police say Koss pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle.

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan brings twin sons along for training camp visit
Sports
AP

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan brings twin sons along for training camp visit

  • By CHARLES ODUM - AP Sports Writer

Matt Ryan brought the No. 2 jersey back to the Atlanta Falcons' training camp. This time, however, the jerseys were worn by Ryan’s 5-year-old twins, Johnny and Thomas. Ryan, the most accomplished quarterback in Falcons history, returned as a sideline spectator, perhaps gathering notes for his new career as a TV analyst. Ryan played 14 seasons with Atlanta from 2008 through 2021 before he was granted his trade request and spent the 2022 season with Indianapolis. Ryan joined CBS as an analyst in May. He did not retire as a player but is not with a team in training camp.

Q&A: Keith Urban talks 2024 album, Vegas residency, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Ap
AP

Q&A: Keith Urban talks 2024 album, Vegas residency, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

On Thursday, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Keith Urban was among its class of 2023 inductees. The news arrived live from Columbia Studio A, just a block and a half from where the country music superstar stayed when he first landed in the Music City from Australia in 1989, hoping to make a name for himself. He says getting into the hall of fame would have been unbelievable to him at the time. Urban discussed the craft of songwriting, his forthcoming studio album out in 2024 — the longest break he's had between albums since the start of his career — heading back to Las Vegas for an extended residency and beyond.

Ap
AP

Star soprano Anna Netrebko sues Met Opera over its decision to cut ties over Russia-Ukraine war

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Soprano Anna Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, has sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations. The suit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, asks for at least $360,000 in damages for lost performance and rehearsal fees. Netrebko claims the Met caused ”severe mental anguish and emotional distress” after it severed ties with her. The Met dropped the Russian soprano from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President President Vladimir Putin.

What to know ahead of Tory Lanez's sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting
Ap
AP

What to know ahead of Tory Lanez's sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

It has been three years since hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet following an altercation with the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. In the summer of 2020, the pair shared an SUV leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan testified that she exited the vehicle when Lanez fired at her. In December, a jury convicted Lanez of three felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence and Lanez faces deportation to his native Canada. The litigation has inspired public discourse on misogynoir, gender violence, the reluctance of Black victims to speak to police, online harassment and beyond.