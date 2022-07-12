- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — For nearly three decades, Brian McKnight has been serenading swooning women with lush ballads and an impeccable falsetto.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The big-screen debut of a long-running Fox animated series tops the DVD releases for the week of July 19.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
On Tuesday, the Library of Congress announced that 46-year-old Ada Limón had been named the 24th U.S. poet laureate, officially called the Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. Her 1-year term begins Sept. 29 with the traditional reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium, one of the laureate’s few formal obligations. Limón, who succeeds Joy Harjo, is an award-winning and unusually popular poet, her acclaimed collection “Bright Dead Things” selling more than 40,000 copies. She has published six books of poetry, most recently “The Hurting Kind,” and also hosts the podcast “The Slowdown.”
- By ISABEL DEBRE - Associated Press
-
Iranian authorities have arrested an internationally renowned filmmaker, the third Iranian director to be locked up in less than a week as the government escalates a crackdown on the country’s celebrated cinema industry. Jafar Panahi, one of the country’s best-known dissident filmmakers, had gone to the prosecutor’s office in Tehran to check on the cases of his two colleagues detained last week when security forces scooped him up. That's according to reports in several Iranian newspapers on Tuesday. The Cannes Film Festival condemned the arrests as part of a worrisome crackdown on the arts in Iran. The increased pressure on filmmakers follows a wave of arrests in recent months as tensions escalate between Iran’s hard-line government and the West.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Officials say “Yellowstone” actor Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show. The California Department of Insurance says the actor is charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation fraud. The department alleges Kilcher illegally collected disability payments from 2019 to 2021 by claiming she couldn't work because of severe pain from a neck injury suffered while filming “Dora and the Lost City of Gold" in 2018. The department says she actually spent several months filming “Yellowstone" in 2019. Her attorney says she never intentionally took benefits to which she wasn't entitled and will mount a vigorous defense.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp's legal team says that his ex-wife Amber Heard "has identified no legitimate basis to set aside" a Virginia jury's verdict in their bombshell defamation trial and asked the court to reject Heard's post-trial motions requesting a mistrial.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Mark Wahlberg is set to make a docuseries on the life of jailed drug kingpin Owen “O-Dog” Hanson.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending7/2/2022
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
-
What does it mean to be a family? That’s the central question explored in Eleanor Brown’s new novel, “Any Other Family,” says Associated Press reviewer Rob Merrill. The bestselling author of “The Weird Sisters” this time crafts a story about three sets of parents who have adopted four biological siblings, and find out while on their modern family’s first summer vacation that the biological mother of their four kids is pregnant again. The Author’s Note at the end of the novel reveals that Brown herself is an adoptive mother and it’s clear from the story she’s written that she thinks deeply about the issue.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed six shows on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour following last week's health scare onstage.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's official: Lea Michele will soon star in "Funny Girl" on Broadway.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Maisie Bramble is introduced early in "The Sea Beast" as a bit of a rule breaker.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Don't worry about Florence Pugh's breasts, darling.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
A member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge that could result in a prison sentence of over 11 years. Jennifer Shah entered the plea Monday in Manhattan federal court. She signed a plea agreement with prosecutors that carries a recommended sentencing range of 11 to 14 years behind bars. She told a judge that beginning in 2012, she participated in a massive telemarketing fraud for nearly a decade that prosecutors say cheated thousands of individuals nationwide. She said that she knew what she was doing was wrong and that many people were harmed.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Lea Michele has been tapped to step in and lead the Broadway revival of the beleaguered “Funny Girl" this fall. The announcement was made just hours after current star Beanie Feldstein revealed she was leaving the revival sooner than anticipated due to the show taking a “different direction.” The high-profile casting change represents another step toward a return to the spotlight and respectability for Michele after former “Glee” castmates in 2021 accused the actor of behavior that was interpreted as racist and bullying. Box office revenues have softened of late, with a slow decline since the Tony Awards in June.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
There’s no time like the present, and time heals all wounds (a stretch, but we’ll go with it), but time waits for no one — not even the bro-heavy, bitcoin-crazed, anti-government crowd that put the annual festival gathering known as Anarchapulco on the map. And not just the map of Mexico.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Beanie Feldstein is taking an early bow.
- AP
-
British composer Monty Norman of James Bond theme tune fame has died at the age of 94. A statement on Norman’s official website said he died Monday after a short illness. Norman was hired by producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli to compose a theme for the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” released in 1962. He drew on a piece he had written for a proposed stage musical, shifting the key riff from sitar to electric guitar. Producers hired composer John Barry to rearrange the theme, and Barry was widely assumed to have written it — to Norman's chagrin. Norman successfully sued the Sunday Times newspaper for libel over a 1997 article asserting the theme was composed by Barry.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
In the new French film “Both Sides of the Blade,” Juliette Binoche plays Sara, a Parisian public radio host who’s lived happily with her partner Jean for the decade since her former lover Francois broke things off with her.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
When he was a little boy, British filmmaker Jim Greayer wanted to be a medieval knight. “Sometimes when my sisters just wanted to go to the beach or lie by the pool, we’d go off and visit a monastery on a hill, or something like that,” he says.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Don't expect any bombshells in "Unprecedented," the new Discovery+ docuseries that chronicles then-President Donald Trump and his family during their campaign to win the 2020 election — and their desperate efforts to contest the results when he lost.