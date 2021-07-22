Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

How to watch the Tokyo summer Olympics

  • Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

NBC and its affiliate cable networks and streaming channels will air more than 7,000 hours of Olympic coverage out of Japan, some live, some tape delayed.

Entertainment
AP

Sound Advice: Determining the best home projector option

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I am interested in the Optoma HD28HDR, Nebula Solar Portable and Nebula Cosmos projectors you reviewed recently. The Optoma needs an external sound system for home entertainment use, as well as a signal source such as a streaming box or Blu-ray player. The Nebula projectors have built-in …

Entertainment
AP

‘Ted Lasso’ review: An alternate version of reality where basic human decency is valued above all else. The Jason Sudeikis comedy is back for Season 2

  • Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)

The first season of “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who takes a job managing a professional soccer team in England, ended with the mustachioed man of the show’s title winning over his skeptics: The soused fandom in the pubs, the team’s fabulous but scheming…