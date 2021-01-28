Marmaduke

Golden Globes to honor legendary TV producer Norman Lear

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lear made his mark as a television producer who strived to explore race relation issues through his famed sitcoms “All in the Family” and “Good Times.” And now, the Golden Globes will honor Lear with its TV special achievement trophy.

'Onward' is a personal journey set in a fantasy world

  • Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Trash-eating unicorns. A tavern run by a manticore. Half a dad (the lower half) on a road trip with his kids long after his death. And actual family-based pathos. Pixar Animation's "Onward" is a personal journey set in a fantasy world.

Mel Brooks, Ed Asner, others pay tribute to Cloris Leachman

“Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.” — Mel Brooks, who direct…

Oscar and Emmy-winning actor Cloris Leachman dies at 94

  • By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cloris Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the “The Last Picture Show” and Emmys for her comedic work in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and other TV series, has died. She was 94.

Review: Timberlake seeks redemption in formulaic ‘Palmer’
Review: Timberlake seeks redemption in formulaic ‘Palmer’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

There’s a kitchen-sink full of Serious Drama Cliches in the new Justin Timberlake film “Palmer,” about a high school football star turned convict who must help the young gender fluid boy with the addict mom next door while also trying to regain his footing in his small Louisiana hometown. It…