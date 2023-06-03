The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Trey Songz sued for $10 million for sexual assault, video shows R&B star exposing woman’s breast at pool party
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
R&B star Trey Songz is being sued for $10 million by a woman claiming the “Bottoms Up” singer exposed her breast at a 2013 pool party at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
A judge says three women who claim Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually abused them can testify at a federal civil trial next week to support a woman's claim that the actor raped her in 2013. Judge Paul A. Crotty wrote Friday that the allegations by the women were relevant for a jury deciding if Gooding raped a woman in his Manhattan hotel room after they met at a bar. The judge ruled in a separate order that the woman will have to reveal her true name at the trial set to start Tuesday. She is identified in court papers only as Jane Doe.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
Kaija Saariaho, who wrote acclaimed works that made her the among the most prominent composers of the 21st century, has died. She was 70. Saariaho's family says in a statement posted on her Facebook page that she died at her apartment in Paris. She had been diagnosed in February 2021 with an aggressive and incurable brain tumor. Her “L’Amour de Loin” premiered at the Salzburg Festival in 2000 and made its U.S. debut at Santa Fe two years later. In 2016, it became the first staged work by a female composer at the Metropolitan Opera since Ethel M. Smyth’s “Der Wald” in 1903.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt's legal team is claiming that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie "vindictively" sold her stake in their Chateau Miraval winery behind his back and says she "sought to inflict harm on Pitt" in new court documents that reveal more details about the unraveling of the former powe…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Bennifer's finally settling down — in a new multimillion-dollar mansion.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
Turner Sports has had its share of significant sports events. The Stanley Cup Final, though, will be the first time a champion from one of North America's four major pro sports will air on TNT. Saturday’s Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights also marks the first time since 1994 the final will be entirely on cable. TNT, which now falls under the Warner Brothers Discovery Sports umbrella, is in its second season covering the NHL. It also has the Stanley Cup Final in 2025 and 2027 under a seven-year rights agreement that began last season.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg's scheduled shows at the Hollywood Bowl, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his landmark album "Doggystyle," have been postponed to October.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Padma Lakshmi announced Friday that she will be leaving "Top Chef" after hosting the Bravo reality competition show for the last 19 seasons.
- Beatrice Forman - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Former "Survivor" contestant Gervase Peterson is suing Goldin Auctions — the sports memorabilia juggernaut helmed by Ken Goldin — and Netflix over who is the true creator of a new reality show that chronicles the day-to-day happenings of the South Jersey auction house.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"The Partridge Family" alum and radio host Danny Bonaduce opened up about his health, a year after announcing that he was taking time to "focus" on it.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
Working with writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods – who co-wrote “A Quiet Place” with John Krasinski – and also writer Mark Heyman (“Black Swan”), British director Rob Savage (“Host”) brings us “The Boogeyman,” a film based on a short story by the master of modern horror Stephen King. We all k…
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
While Nick Cannon has become a de facto spokesman and fill-in for Jamie Foxx since his mysterious health scare, the "Wild 'N Out" host now is deferring to Foxx for any health updates.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
Based on the 2009 book by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger (“Friday Night Lights”) and nicely directed by Chris Robinson (“Woke”), “Shooting Stars” is the 1990s-set coming-of-age story of James and his “Fab Four” crew of fellow basket…
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Keeping up with The Adventures of Brandi Carlile could be a full-time job. It’s felt like one at times, as the seemingly everywhere folk rocker transitioned from proven Americana star to household name, headlining arenas and running with some of her musical heroes.
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
-
When Sara Bareilles signed on for a two-week, stripped down production of “Into the Woods” off-Broadway, she had no idea the adventure would lead to Broadway and a Tony Award nomination. She also had no idea it would become a moving tribute to composer Stephen Sondheim. "We were in church every night,” Bareilles tells The Associated Press of her turn as Baker’s wife in the fractured fairy tale musical. She was previously nominated for best original score in 2016 for “Waitress” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” in 2018. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter even took a turn as Jenna, the protagonist in “Waitress,” but this is her first Tony nomination for performing.
- By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press
-
“The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Its titular star, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrity guests through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a decade ago. But through a combination of disguises and an artfully deceptive booking team, Andre is gearing up for the premiere of season six this Sunday on Adult Swim, boasting a star-studded list of guests in the episodes to come, including Lil Nas X, Natasha Lyonne and Jon Hamm.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
-
Ben Folds’ first studio album since 2015 is titled “What Matters Most.” The Associated Press’ Steven Wine writes in a review that Folds’ approach varies widely, as usual, from pingponging synthesizer to lyrical piano, horns, handclaps and overdubbed vocals in inventive arrangements. Folds sings about “life and doldrums and pain,” swears off motel flings, and makes surrendering to love sound triumphant. “What Matters Most” is out now.
- Astrid Kayembe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As if she couldn't be more legendary, Dolly Parton has broken three more Guinness World Records.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Former "Wild 'N Out" star Ms Jacky Oh! has died. She was 32.