- By ED WHITE - Associated Press
-
Five years after music superstar Aretha Franklin's death, her final wishes are still unsettled. An unusual trial starts next Monday in suburban Detroit where a jury will decide which of two handwritten wills should control her estate. Both documents were found in Franklin's home months after she died in 2018. One of her sons says a 2010 document should mainly control the estate. Two others are banking on a 2014 document that was discovered under couch cushions. Franklin was a global star for decades, known especially for hits like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect.” She died of pancreatic cancer at age 76.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
YouTube personality Colleen Ballinger is facing a new wave of criticism after an old video of her Miranda Sings character performing a Beyoncé song resurfaced Wednesday and went viral.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Aubrey O’Day says the first time she had sex with Donald Trump Jr. was in the bathroom of a gay club while attending “one of the biggest gay parties” in New York City.
Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez cause of death was fentanyl overdose, mother says
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died of a fentanyl overdose after buying laced pills, according to his mother.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift fans might need to calm down, because she’s fulfilling the wildest dreams of those desperate to see her latest tour across the pond.
- By JAMIE STENGLE - Associated Press
-
The combat boots and dog tags that Alan Alda wore when he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series “M*A*S*H” meant so much to him that when the show ended 40 years ago, he kept them. But he’s now ready to let them go to benefit another passion: his center dedicated to helping scientists communicate better. Heritage Auctions is offering up the worn boots and military identification tags on July 28 in Dallas. Alda said he wore the items during the 11-season run of the show that centered on a Korean War medical unit.
- AP
-
A 26-year-old member of the U.S. military accused of fatally shooting two women and wounding three other people at a music festival at Washington state's Gorge Amphitheatre last month has entered not guilty pleas to multiple charges. The Seattle Times reports James M. Kelly pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree domestic violence assault in the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland festival, according to Grant County Superior Court documents. Seattle residents Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz died in the shooting. Kelly remains lodged in the county jail without bail.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The egos are as vast and thorny as the gardens on the lush estate of a prominent author in “The Lesson,” an erudite chamber piece about a master, a tutor and a family after loss starring Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review writes that it's material that could have turned maudlin or melodramatic but director Alice Troughton, writer Alex MacKeith and composer Isobel Waller-Bridge opted instead for wry lightness within the construct of a slow-burn thriller. “The Lesson,” a Bleecker Street release, is rated R and opens in theaters Friday.
- AP
-
A legal dispute that caused the cancellation of a local bookstore’s event spotlighting black authors during the Essence Music Festival of Culture has been resolved. Lawyers issued a cease-and-desist letter June 29 to Baldwin & Co., a Black-owned coffee and bookstore business in New Orleans, and the mini-event organizers, Lit Diaries LLC, saying they used the festival's trademark to mislead customers Baldwin & Co. was dropped from the lawsuit on Sunday. On Tuesday, Essence announced it had reached a resolution with Lit Diaries but did not release specific details. At the center of the dispute is the city’s “Clean Zone” ordinance which banned events and vendors from certain areas around festival events unless permitted through the city.
CoCo Lee, singer of Oscar-nominated ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ song, dies at 48 after suicide attempt
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
CoCo Lee, the star singer from Hong Kong whose song in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” received an Oscar nomination, has died at age 48, her family announced.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — The Beyoncé Renaissance Tour stop scheduled for Aug. 3 at Acrisure Stadium has been canceled.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Queen of Pop is staying strong nearly two weeks after she was rushed to the hospital for a "serious bacterial infection."
- AP
-
The Illinois State Museum have returned nearly 40 sacred artifacts to Kenya so they can go back to their rightful owners. Museum officials said in a statement Wednesday that they have completed transferring 37 wooden statutes known as vigango to the National Museums of Kenya so they can be returned to Mijikenda communities. The statutes are considered sacred and are believed to carry the spirits of deceased male Mijikenda elders. The Illinois State Museum said the statutes were removed from Mijikenda villages and sacred sites in the 1980s, acquired by art collectors and later transferred to the museum as part of its African collection. Museum staff discovered in 2006 that one of the statutes had been stolen and returned it to its owner.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's all about that baby for Meghan Trainor, who has welcomed her second child with husband Daryl Sabara.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
It might have taken Killer Mike a decade to offer a solo music project, but the rapper hailing from Atlanta has certainly kept his voice active. As a member of Run the Jewels, Killer Mike, along with producer El-P, pumped out four critically acclaimed albums. He's also made noise outside of music as a social-political activist who has spoken out against police brutality and inequality. Now, Killer Mike wants to offer offer an extension of his efforts with the recently released “Michael.” His advice is to listen with your eyes closed from start to finish, saying "I guarantee you’re going to feel something.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Weeknd says he's thankful for "The Idol" as the controversial show's fate remains uncertain at HBO.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
A man who says Kevin Spacey made crude and racially offensive remarks before grabbing his genitals said he kept the degrading incident boxed up inside for more than a decade. He says he feared no one would believe his word against that of an Oscar-winning “golden boy.” The man finally told police five years ago and his interview with an officer was played for jurors Wednesday at Spacey’s sex crimes trial in a London courtroom. The 63-year-old American actor has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges involving alleged nonconsenual sexual encounters with four men from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at London’s Old Vic Theatre.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The latest Grammys tuneup allows eligibility for music featuring artificial intelligence — as long as a human is involved.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Julian Sands discussed the dangers of mountain climbing in one of his final interviews before he disappeared during a California hike.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
From Uncle Al to Grandpa Al, "Today" show meteorologist Al Roker is forecasting heavy doting in his future and a lovely little Sky.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
In honor of Major League Baseball's All-Star Week, held in Seattle July 7-11, here are a handful of great movies and books that celebrate the game — and the art — of baseball.
- By The Associated Press
-
- By The Associated Press
-
