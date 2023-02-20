- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Allison Holker opened up about the death of her husband and dance partner, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, in a video message posted Saturday on Instagram.
“All Quiet on the Western Front” wins seven prizes, including best picture, at British Academy Film Awards.
- AP
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the 61-year-old actor told the Los Angeles Times.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Richard Belzer, a revered actor and comedian known for playing wisecracking detective John Munch on numerous TV series — including “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” — reportedly has died. He was 78.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Ant-Man is bigger than ever at the box office. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opened with $104 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, easily surpassing the box-office debuts of the previous two Ant-Man films. It’s easily the largest opening of the year so far, even though critics and audiences have given the film low scores. With $2.243 billion globally, Cameron’s sci-fi sequel has now just surpassed “Titanic” as the third-highest grossing film ever. Last week’s top film, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” slid to fourth place with $5.5 million.
- AP
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Hollywood stars and U.K. royalty are gathering in London for the British Academy Film Awards. German-language antiwar drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the pack with 14 nominations, including best picture. Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin“ and madcap metaverse romp “Everything Everywhere All at Once” have 10 nominations each. Actor Richard E. Grant is hosting the televised ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, attended by nominees including Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Colin Farrell. Prince William, who is president of Britain’s film academy, is due to attend alongside his wife Kate. The awards, known as BAFTAs, will be watched closely for hints of who may win at Hollywood's Academy Awards on March 12.
