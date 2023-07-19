Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
Ap
AP

'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders

  • By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press

An upcoming movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster. But for a community downwind of the New Mexico testing site, director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” will be painful. New Mexicans who were exposed to radiation from the world's first atomic blast during World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project have never been fully recognized. Downwinders are calling on Nolan and others to help raise awareness of the health implications of Oppenheimer's work. Meanwhile, officials in Los Alamos are preparing for the spotlight. They see it as a chance to help visitors learn about the town's complicated history.

Natalie Beach steps out of the online drama and into 'Adult Drama' with her memoir
Ap
AP

Natalie Beach steps out of the online drama and into 'Adult Drama' with her memoir

  • By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press

Author Natalie Beach rose to internet fame in September of 2019 after writing the now-viral essay “I Was Caroline Calloway” for New York Magazine’s The Cut. In the essay, Beach details her friendship with Calloway and unveils her role as the influencer’s ghostwriter. Years later, Beach is stepping out of the shadows with the release of her first book, “Adult Drama: And Other Essays.” Inside its pages, Beach includes two essays about her friendship with Calloway but focuses more on stories about her upbringing ranging from middle school to present-day and interweaving larger issues through many of her personal anecdotes like gentrification, abortion rights, body image and more.

Ap
AP

Movie review: With sublimely silly 'Barbie,' Gerwig takes aim at patriarchy

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

In Greta Gerwig’s hands, Barbie is a weapon. The director wields the iconic doll like a broadsword in “Barbie,” cleaving through culture with gleeful spirit and savage humor. In this existential exegesis on what it means to be a woman, and a human, Gerwig reflects our world back to us throug…

In the absurdity of the Beanie Baby craze, filmmakers found a rich tale about America
Ap
AP

In the absurdity of the Beanie Baby craze, filmmakers found a rich tale about America

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Economic bubbles come in all shapes, sizes and levels of insanity, but the Beanie Baby craze was easily one of the most absurd. The 1990s frenzy over the $5, understuffed toys made some people rich but left a lot of people with useless surpluses stashes of stuffed animals. Kristin Gore saw the seeds of a good movie after reading “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.” Not only did she want to write the screenplay, she wanted to direct it with her husband, OK Go musician Damian Kulash Jr., as their debut. Starring Zach Galifinakis, Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook, “The Beanie Bubble” opens in theaters Friday and arrives on AppleTV+ on July 28.

Ap
AP

Brooks & Dunn added to Coastal Country Jam lineup

  • Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Orange County-based Activated Events announced that country music duo Brooks & Dunn is joining the 2023 Coastal Country Jam lineup.

Ap
AP

Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur murder investigation

  • Associated Press

Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.

Ap
AP

James Patterson, Margaret Atwood among thousands of writers urging AI companies to honor copyrights

  • AP

James Patterson, Suzanne Collins and Margaret Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies. The letter is addressed to OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and other AI companies. The Guild announced Tuesday that other signers include the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelists Jennifer Egan, Michael Chabon and Louise Erdrich, as well as Jonathan Franzen, Celeste Ng, Nora Roberts and Ron Chernow.

Ap
AP

Travis Scott's permit to rap at Egypt's pyramids is revoked amid satanic claims

  • Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions has canceled a permit for Travis Scott's end-of-the-month concert at the Pyramids of Giza, citing claims that the hip-hop star's show would "contradict the identity of the Egyptian people." The decision comes on the heels of unsubstantiated claim…

Review: Indie rock multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird's 'Outside Problems' is a breath of fresh air
Ap
AP

Review: Indie rock multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird's 'Outside Problems' is a breath of fresh air

  • By KIANA DOYLE - Associated Press

It’s back to the basics for indie rock multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird with his latest release, “Outside Problems.” Associated Press writer Kiana Doyle says the musician's nine-track album is like a breath of fresh air — no doubt because Bird recorded primarily outside and without the intention of creating an album. “Outside Problems” was announced a year after the release of his last album, 2022's “Inside Problems." Doyle challenges listeners to see how many parallels they can spot between the two albums while experiencing the truly magical musical improvisation in “Outside Problems.” The album is out Friday, July 21.

Ap
AP

What to stream: A film guide to enhance your 'Barbie' viewing experience

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

“Barbie” isn’t just a movie that uses the iconic doll to explore themes of existentialism, the human condition and patriarchy. It’s also a true celebration of cinematic history. Writer and director Greta Gerwig shared her list of 33 films that inspired “Barbie” on the cinephile social networ…

Book Review: Climate fiction space whodunit 'The Deep Sky' soars in a fast-paced debut novel
Ap
AP

Book Review: Climate fiction space whodunit 'The Deep Sky' soars in a fast-paced debut novel

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

Yume Kitasei’s debut novel, “The Deep Sky,” begins in the pivotal moments just before a simple space walk goes horribly wrong. Eighty young crew members were painstakingly chosen and trained as a last hope for humanity. Their mission is to fly into deep space toward Planet X, birth and raise children, and start a new world. But an explosion kills the captain and knocks the ship off course. And with a traitor in their midst, the already tenuous trip seems increasingly impossible. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says “The Deep Sky” is smart, emotionally mature, quick-paced climate fiction space whodunit.

Craig Robinson continues underdog storyline on Peacock's 'Killing It' with new season
Ap
AP

Craig Robinson continues underdog storyline on Peacock's 'Killing It' with new season

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Craig Robinson and his kind-hearted, python-hunting character on “Killing It” are returning to television next month. Season two, which Peacock said Tuesday will return on Aug. 17, will continue the quest by Robinson’s character to climb out of poverty through a snake-killing contest. In the upcoming eight-episode season, Robinson says his character is on a journey to achieve the “American dream” while trying to avoid working in corporate America and vicious criminals. Robinson, who starred on the U.S.-version of “The Office,” presents his characters several difficult choices and gets viewers to consider what they would do if they were in similar situations.

Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues
Ap
AP

Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues

  • BY STEPHEN MCGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU - Associated Press

A court in Romania’s capital has ruled to extend by another 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer who is charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The decision at the Bucharest Tribunal on Tuesday comes a month after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four defendants — who were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them — will remain under house arrest for 30 more days.