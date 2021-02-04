- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Foo Fighters, “Medicine at Midnight” (Roswell/RCA)
- By SIAN WATSON Associated Press
London (AP) — The long forgotten sea shanty has been enjoying a renaissance on social media and is now moving into popular music with two U.K. artists landing record deals, following their online performances.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
There is genuinely nothing I want to watch less than Carrie Bradshaw match a face mask to her Manolo Blahniks.
My worst moment: Sarah Chalke and the runny nose, the on-stage kiss and the show must go on ... or snot
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
On the Netflix series “Firefly Lane,” based on the book of the same name, Sarah Chalke stars opposite Katherine Heigl.
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Credit Michael Jackson for elevating the Super Bowl halftime show to something worth staying on the couch to watch instead of beelining for another round of nachos.
- Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When a bunch of random day traders on Reddit recently sparked a major Wall Street frenzy, it didn't take long for screenwriter Charles Randolph's phone to start ringing.
Mary McNamara: 'Promising Young Woman' and 'Malcolm & Marie' put film critics under fire. Here's why
- Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As someone who has written about the entertainment industry for a very long time and in many capacities, I wish I had a nickel for every actor, director, screenwriter, novelist, playwright and performer who looked me straight in the eye and said, "I never read the reviews."
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Animator Craig McCracken, who gave the world "The Powerpuff Girls," "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends" and "Wander Over Yonder," has an exhilarating new cartoon series, "Kid Cosmic," which premiered Tuesday on Netflix. Set on a thinly populated stretch of American desert — there's a diner…
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
“Malcolm & Marie," at least, looks the part.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — One of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound has died, officials at the rock legend's mansion-turned-estate announced Wednesday.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
The year is 2021. A frightened, angry crowd lines up outside a medical center, desperate for a cure for a terrible virus. “He pushed in front!” someone shouts.
- Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. We are passing our basement television off to our son and are looking for a 40-inch to 50-inch TV to replace it. We have a 2018 55-inch LG OLED in our family room and have generally been happy with it, except for occasional problems with bright vertical lines crossing the screen (which re…
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A theme park in Utah has filed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift that accuses her of trademark infringement.
- By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reactions from nominees for the the 78th Golden Globe Awards. All spoke to The Associated Press in phone or video interviews:
- Greg Braxton Los Angeles Times (TNS)
HBO's "Lovecraft Country," and "I May Destroy You," Showtime's "The Good Lord Bird" and Netflix's "Bridgerton" were among several TV series celebrated for their distinctive treatment of race and racism — and their intersection with sex, gender and genre — in 2020, as the Black Lives Matter m…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 25:
- Por LINDSEY BAHR Associated Press
Lo único predecible de los Globos de Oro es su imprevisibilidad. Y la Associación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, que otorga estos premios, exageró con el caos este año tan extraño en el que las nominaciones fueron anunciadas incluso antes de que cerrara el periodo de elegibilidad (28 …
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Writer-director Mike Cahilll’s “Bliss” is about Greg, played by Owen Wilson, who can’t seem to focus on his job at a firm called Technical Difficulties. Psychologically he too is having technical difficulties; he loses himself in a kind of reverie, sketching detailed drawings of his imagined…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
One last hurrah for “Schitt’s Creek.”
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Step aside, long-running prestige TV. It’s time for the limited series.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This just in from Lady Whistledown: The 'ton is abuzz over the snubbing of "Bridgerton."