Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have been trying to portray Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom as a jealous and drunken abuser. And they say he is the only one to blame for his nose-diving Hollywood career. Heard's attorneys are trying to undermine Depp’s libel lawsuit against Heard. Depp's suit claims that she falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him his lucrative film career. But Heard's attorneys spent much of last week trying to prove otherwise. They've called various witnesses. They have included Depp's former longtime agent who said he was frequently late to movie sets. Another witness was actor Ellen Barkin. She dated Depp in the 1990s and said he was jealous and controlling.