LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist from Alaska visiting the Las Vegas Strip won more than $2.1 million after putting $40 into a Monopoly Millionaire slot machine at The Cosmopolitan, the resort-casino said in a statement on Monday.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit of a man who alleged that Michael Jackson sexually abused him as a boy.
Andra Day edged out for Oscar honors, but her film portrayal of iconic Billie Holiday a triumph regardless
- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Andra Day didn't win the best actress Oscar Sunday at the 93rd annual Academy Awards for her riveting title-role performance in "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday," a category that was won by Frances McDormand for "Nomadland."
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Turner Sports is the surprise winner of the National Hockey League's second television package.
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CNN has stood by Rick Santorum, one of its few regular conservative commentators, despite regular criticism from liberal viewers on social media.
Mary McNamara: In 2020, I was astonished people forget about the Oscars. This year, the inevitable happened
- Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You want to know how long Sunday night’s Oscar telecast ran? Fifteen minutes less than a flight from Kansas City International Airport to LAX.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Winter is coming — again.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In an Oscars ceremony filled with surprises, perhaps the biggest came when 74-year-old Glenn Close dropped some detailed knowledge about "Da Butt" — then jumped out of her seat and did the dance that gave the late-'80s go-go classic its name.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards television audience on ABC plunged to 9.85 million viewers, less than half of Oscars' previous low and continuing the startling trend of viewer tune out for awards shows.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Peter Kjome will step down as president and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra when his contract ends in January, 2022, the organization said Monday.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is coming to a city near you — the streaming service has launched daily music charts focused on particular cities around the world, including New York City, Tokyo and Lagos.
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Usher will hang around Las Vegas a little bit longer this summer.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of 2020's biggest box office hits has finally hit U.S. theaters.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's not too late to watch this year's Oscar-winning films, even if you weren't able to catch them before Sunday's ceremony.
- By RONALD BLUM Associated Press
The Dallas Opera is starting an online subscription streaming service.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
Fitting for a year that Hollywood would rather forget, Sunday night's Academy Awards was a show few will want to remember.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
HBO’s darkly engaging crime story “Mare of Easttown” finds executive producer and star Kate Winslet playing two roles, though not in the Mark Ruffalo “This Much I Know is True” sense.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sam Wilson is finally, officially, the new Captain America.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Surprised Anthony Hopkins won lead actor at the 2021 Oscars? So is Anthony Hopkins.
- Victoria Kim Los Angeles Times (TNS)
SEOUL — Wonsuk Chin distinctly remembers sitting in a theater in South Korea as a cinema-loving teenager, blown away by Yuh-Jung Youn's performance in the 1985 revenge film "Mother."
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The “In Memoriam” segment at Sunday night’s Oscars didn’t get rave reviews from some fans who felt Jessica Walter and Naya Rivera should have been honored.