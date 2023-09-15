- AP
-
Contract talks that could end Hollywood’s writers strike are set to resume next week. The alliance that represents studios, streaming services and production companies said in a statement Thursday that they had reached out to leaders of the writers union, and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week. No further specifics were given. No talks are planned between the studios and striking actors. Screenwriters have been on strike since early May. They have had no negotiations with the studios since mid-August, when a handful of meetings led to no progress on a contract.
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
-
A Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohys, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side.”
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Straw Hats, rejoice: Netflix's live-action "One Piece" series is officially getting a second season.
- AP
-
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her “Anti-Hero” music video on a night full of surprises.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley dished about her dating history — which she says includes a one-time encounter with embattled actor Armie Hammer.
- By BOB SMIETANA of Religion News Service
-
Former Christian rocker Stephen Mason’s life has been shaped by guitars, barber shears and the Bible. Now it includes being a Major League Soccer super fan in Nashville, Tennessee. That is thanks to a conversation with a fellow fan and a biblical sports pun that ultimately landed him on ESPN: “Let my people goal.” The longtime member of Jars of Clay ordered a Moses costume and a banner sporting the amusing turn of phrase. Soccer Moses was born and then took on a life of its own. His face flies on a flag outside the new Nashville stadium and he’s often found in the team’s supporter section, where its most devoted fans gather.
- By MYA VINNETT - Associated Press
-
Who would you be if you didn’t have to fit into societal expectations? Grammy Award-winner Corinne Bailey Rae answers this question for herself in her latest body of work, “Black Rainbows.” It's her fourth album and first in seven years, since “The Heart Speaks in Whispers.” If you were expecting the same woman who released “Put Your Records On” all those years ago —guess again, writes Associated Press' Mya Vinnett. On “Black Rainbows,” Rae takes a liberal approach when expressing her creative freedoms: she experiments with genres, themes, and ideas with little cohesion, taking listeners on an emotional rollercoaster. Some may be down for the ride.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NSYNC wasn’t trolling after all when they reunited at Tuesday’s MTV VMAs. The '90s boy band is “bringin’ da noise” once again as they team up to release their first new song in over 20 years for the latest “Trolls” sequel.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
A comprehensive new biography of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, a memoir on family by the prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen and an exploration of the crack epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s are among 10 books on the nonfiction longlist of the National Book Awards. The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, also released its poetry longlist Thursday, a day after announcing 10 nominees each in the categories of young people’s literature and books in translation. Judges will next month reduce each list to five finalists, with the winners to be announced Nov. 15.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By The Associated Press
-
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending September 9th
Sean Penn says Will Smith's Oscars slap made him want his own award trophies 'melted down to bullets' for Ukraine
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sean Penn would like to repurpose his Oscars into bullets after Will Smith's slap heard 'round the world.
- By JONATAHN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
If Sean “Diddy” Combs had a choice, the self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur would be hunkered down in a recording studio rather than running his many successful businesses. But for more than a decade, Diddy put creating albums on hold while growing his lucrative business entities. That was until the music mogul had an epiphany during a late-night dream that ultimately woke him up from his slumber about a couple years ago. On Friday, Diddy will release his new album called “The Love Album - Off the Grid.” His fifth studio project features nearly 30 guests. It’s his first solo studio project since his 2006 chart-topping “Press Play.”
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amazon Prime Video demonstrated that streaming could handle TV-sized audiences as its first season as the exclusive home for NFL "Thursday Night Football" went on without any major technical glitches.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Well, Adam Sandler (again) has a microphone and you don't, so you will listen to every damn word he has to say. That is, if you're heading to his next stand-up comedy show.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Pop singer Fletcher announced Wednesday she was postponing her upcoming tour dates after revealing she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Film festival season might be missing its usual quotient of A-listers on the red carpet, but Beyond Fest has no shortage of superstars bringing genre glitz to Los Angeles this month — including directors James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, Michael Mann and cult icon Roger Corman…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — A signed, factory sealed first-pressing copy of Eminem's 1996 debut album "Infinite" sold at auction for $62,400 on Wednesday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
You are so invited to Adam Sandler’s new 25-date comedy tour, which was announced this week.
Cinemark renting theaters for private screenings of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film — for just $20 per person
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift fans may be able to host a private screening of her upcoming Eras Tour concert film — for a fraction of what some paid for tickets to the actual live event.
Thirty Seconds to Mars returns with a new album that Jared Leto says will 'surprise' a lot of people
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Thirty Seconds to Mars is back with a new clutch of songs born from the pandemic collected under a very long title. “It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day” is exactly what it sounds like — optimistic, despite the doom. Despite its long title, the band’s sixth studio album is filled with shorter songs and with a sound that tries to veer away from their typical anthemic, soaring sound. The resulting 11-track album is tight on length and heavy on hooks, with lead single “Stuck” making the top 10 of Billboard’s Rock & Alternate Airplay and Alternative Airplay.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Bad news if you’re looking forward to new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Law & Order” airing anytime soon. Many of your favorite TV shows will not be back this fall because of the strikes by Hollywood actors and screenwriters. But that doesn’t mean there won't be new shows to watch. In fact, several already completed, quality shows will debut between now and December. Those include a “Frasier” revival, a new spin-off in the popular “Walking Dead” franchise and adaptations of the books “Lessons in Chemistry,” “All the Light We Cannot See” and “The Other Black Girl.” There will also be plenty of competition shows, reality TV and international programming to fill the gaps.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Music icons Alicia Keys and Grandmaster Flash soon will be recognized by the Black American Music Association for their creativity and contributions to the music world and Black culture.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.